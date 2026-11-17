One color, two very different looks for the Princess of Wales and Simone Ashley, who rose to fame playing the Viscountess Bridgerton on Netflix.

as Kate Sharma, became Netflix’s most-watched English-language series ever, racking up a mind-boggling 630 million hours of viewing in its first month alone. But small-screen aristocracy aside, what about the real-life royals?

Were the Prince and Princess of Wales also curled up on the couch on nights off, glued to Lady Whistledown’s latest dispatches?took a seat beside Viscountess Bridgerton herself. Dressed in coordinating looks, the fictional aristo and the real-life princess were photographed side by side at the sixth Earthshot Prize summit and awards ceremony in Mumbai, hosted by Prince William.

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The annual prize awards £1 million to each of five winners tackling some of the world’s most pressing environmental challenges, and since its launch in 2020, India has produced more finalists than any other country. The ceremony was the latest stop in Catherine’s series of engagements across Mumbai and New Delhi celebrating the cultural ties between Britain and India, with a program spanning everything from sports to fashion and film.

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Catherine embraced the latter with her signature approach to official style, wearing a relaxed Gabriela Hearst suit in periwinkle linen. Actor Simone opted for the same shade, but a more directional outfit: a knit skirt set with frayed hem details and crystal embellishments, paired with sky-high silver stilettos. See everything the Princess has worn during the trip thus far