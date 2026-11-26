Dear Texas Tech, pass the rolls. We need to talk about Aaron Green, the tortilla toss and who’s bringing home the Saddle.

M.L. Leddy’s handmade the Battle for the Saddle trophy in the Fort Worth Stockyards. TCU and Texas Tech play for it Thanksgiving night. | KillerFrogsHappy Thanksgiving!

Before we get into all the things we’re thankful for, I’d just like to point out that the Saddle is still ours. And that Saddle was handmade by M.L. Leddy’s in the Fort Worth Stockyards. Okay, now we can pass the rolls.

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Speaking of passing the rolls, remember when undefeated TCU hosted Big 12 Thanksgiving? Clint Foster does. Y’all pull up a chair. Y’all are 10–1, a win away from the Big 12 Championship Game and right on the edge of the College Football Playoff picture.