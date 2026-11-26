Advice from Annie Lane.

Thanksgiving is one of my favorite holidays — not because of the turkey, the stuffing or even the pumpkin pie, although I certainly enjoy all three.

I love Thanksgiving because it reminds me of the importance of gratitude. The more we appreciate what we have, the more we begin to see just how much we have. There is something almost magical about gratitude. When we focus on what is missing from our lives, we seem to notice more of what is missing.

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But when we focus on what is good, we begin to see more goodness everywhere. Gratitude changes the way we view our world. Have you ever noticed how easy it is to get caught up in what you don’t have? The bigger house, the better job, the relationship you wish were different?