Dear Annie: Should I invite my former sister-in-law to my second wedding?
Advice from Annie Lane.
Dear Annie: I’m 66 and in the final planning stages of my wedding. I was married to my first husband for 20 years and spent the decade after that single.
I really never saw myself marrying a second time. But then I met “Frank” at a friend’s retirement party, and it was love at first sight. That was almost three years ago. I couldn’t be happier.
The trouble now is the guest list. I’ve stayed very close with my ex-husband’s sister over the years, with phone calls and frequent lunches, and I consider her a dear friend. I don’t want to put her in an awkward spot. If she comes, she may feel disloyal to her brother, and if she skips it, she may feel she’s let me down.
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