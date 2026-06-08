Dear Annie: Navigating the emotional weight of letting material things go

Advice from Annie Lane.

I recently cleaned out my mother’s house after she moved into assisted living, and I thought the hardest part would be the boxes. I was wrong.

The hardest part was realizing that every drawer held a memory, and every memory came with a decision. There were birthday cards she had saved from 1987, chipped coffee mugs from family vacations, old school projects, costume jewelry, recipes written in her handwriting and enough plastic containers to open a small deli. In the hall closet, I found my father’s old raincoat, still smelling faintly like him, even though he has been gone for years.

In the kitchen, there was the mixing bowl she used every Thanksgiving, the one with the crack on the side that no one was ever allowed to throw away. My siblings kept saying, “Just throw it out,” but I would pick up one thing and remember my mother standing at the stove, or my father laughing at the kitchen table, and suddenly it felt cruel to put it in a trash bag. At the same time, I cannot keep everything.

My own basement is already full, and my children do not want boxes of things from people they barely remember. I am exhausted, emotional and strangely guilty, as if donating a lamp means I am giving away part of my family. You are not throwing away your family. You are sorting through objects that carried love, and that is why it hurts.

Choose a few meaningful pieces to keep: the mixing bowl, a favorite recipe card, your father’s raincoat or one piece of jewelry. Take photos of the rest, share what you can with relatives, and donate items knowing they may bring comfort or usefulness to someone else. The memories are not in the plastic containers or the chipped mugs. They are in you.

Honor your mother by keeping what truly touches your heart, not by turning your basement into a museum of guilt. My younger sister and I have always been close, but lately I feel like I am competing with her phone. Every time we get together, whether it is lunch, a family birthday or even a walk, she is half-listening while scrolling, texting or checking social media.

I will be telling her something important about my kids or work, and she will suddenly laugh at something on her screen. When I mention it, she says, “I’m listening,” but it doesn’t feel that way. I know everyone is busy and phones are part of life now, but I miss my sister. I don’t want to sound needy or old-fashioned, and I don’t want to start a fight over something that may seem small.

Still, I leave our visits feeling lonely instead of loved. How do I ask for her attention without making her defensive? You are not asking for too much. You are asking for the person across the table to actually be across the table.

Try saying, “I love our time together, and I miss having your full attention. Could we make lunch phone-free? ” Keep it warm, not accusatory. If she resists, shorten the visits, but make them more intentional.

Phones are wonderful servants but terrible dinner guests. Annie Lane offers common-sense solutions to everyday problems. She's firm, funny and sympathetic, echoing the style of her biggest inspiration, Ann Landers. She lives outside Manhattan with her husband, two kids and two dogs.

When not writing, she devotes her time to play dates and Play-Doh. Write her: dearannie@creators.com





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