Advice from Annie Lane.

Dear Annie: I’m a mother of three children, ages 6, 9 and 12, and I’m beginning to dread the one thing that’s supposed to bring our family together: dinner.

Every night, I try to cook a healthy, homemade meal. I plan ahead, grocery shop and spend time in the kitchen after a long day at work. And every night, at least one of my children takes one look at what’s on the table and announces, “I’m not eating that! ” My youngest seems to survive on chicken nuggets and plain pasta.

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My middle child won’t eat anything green, and my oldest has suddenly decided she doesn’t like foods she’s been eating for years. Last week, I made a roast chicken with potatoes and vegetables. One child complained it was too dry, another said the potatoes looked weird, and the third asked if we could order pizza. I nearly cried.

Not because of the chicken, but because I feel like no one appreciates the effort I put into feeding this family. My husband says I’m making too big a deal out of it and should just let them eat cereal if they don’t like dinner. But I don’t want to run a restaurant where everyone orders something different. I also don’t want every evening to turn into a battle over food.

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I’ve tried bribing, negotiating and insisting they take three bites. Nothing seems to work. The more I push, the more they resist. I grew up in a house where we ate what was put in front of us, and complaining wasn’t an option.

I don’t want to be overly strict, but I also don’t think it’s unreasonable to expect my children to eat a meal I’ve worked hard to prepare. Am I expecting too much? Should I stop fighting this battle and let them eat what they want, or is there a way to teach my children to be less picky and more appreciative without turning dinner into World War III?

— Tired of Being a Short Order Cook Dear Tired: First, give yourself a break! After a long day, the last thing you need is three little food critics sitting around the dinner table. Picky eating is part of raising kids, but dinner shouldn’t feel like a nightly battle. Try letting your children help plan meals or cook with you.

You might be surprised how much more willing they are to eat something they helped make. Serve one meal, with at least one thing everyone likes. They don’t have to eat everything, but they do have to be polite. There’s a big difference between saying, “No, thank you” and insulting the chef.

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And remember, family dinner is about being together, not cleaning every plate. Someday, your kids may even appreciate all those meals you made. In the meantime, don’t quit your day job. The restaurant business is even tougher!