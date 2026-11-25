Advice from Annie Lane.

Dear Annie: I worked as a dental hygienist my whole career, and last year, at 71, I finally retired. It was truly bittersweet. My co-workers, whom I’ve been with for decades, have started to feel like family.

And work gave me a purpose for a long time. I wasn’t sure who I’d be or how I would fill my days without it. I worried I’d feel bored or aimless. That worry vanished quickly.

Also read Dear Abby: Should I end my relationship with my boyfriend because he’s a slob?

My mornings are now spent outside gardening, and I have more time to relax than ever before. It’s wonderful. My husband still works part time, and he has started leaving to-do lists on the counter before he goes: take out the trash, go to the grocery store, etc. We used to split these chores equally. Now that I’m home, he seems to assume they’re mine.

Of course I want to pull my weight. But I was the breadwinner for many years, and I finally have some time off. I don’t want to be running errands like a personal assistant. Every time I see one of those lists, I get a little more irritated.

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Am I being too sensitive? Should I just keep quiet and do the chores? — Off the Clock Dear Off the Clock: You’re right that more free hours may mean a larger share of the chores. The trouble is that your husband started handing you assignments instead of asking you anything.

And he has probably read your silence as agreement. Sit down together and divide the work, with each of you owning certain jobs outright.

Then, no one needs to leave notes. If the errands still eat your afternoons, a grocery delivery service costs less than your irritation. Dear Annie: My daughter, “Frannie,” is 26 and lives in New York City. I’m in suburban Illinois, so I see her only a few times a year.

It’s never enough! We make up for it with frequent texts and FaceTime calls. I love her endlessly and always want to hear from her. Lately, though, the calls have been a bit draining.

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It’s complaint after complaint after complaint: a bad date, a rude co-worker, a micromanaging boss, a roommate who borrows her clothes without asking. I come away worn out, and I’m also starting to worry about her. Is she actually unhappy, or is she just venting? Do you think I should tell her it’s become tiresome?

The last thing I want is for her to call less or stop treating me as a safe place to vent. — Listening in Illinois Dear Listening: Absorbing the complaints of one’s adult children is something of a badge of honor; she feels safe enough with you to totally let her guard down. Still, constant negativity can be hard to shoulder, even for a supportive mother.

Tell her you love hearing about her life, and that you’d like to hear the good parts too. You can steer the calls yourself. Try saying something like: “What went well this week? ” or “What are you looking forward to?

” Her list of grievances sounds ordinary for a 26-year-old in a big city, so it doesn’t seem like cause for alarm. But you know her tone better than anyone. If it seems like something deeper, ask her directly how she’s really doing. Repeat that you’ll support her however she needs, even if you’ve said it a hundred times before.