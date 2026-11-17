Advice from Annie Lane.

Dear Annie: I’ve had a close friend for nearly 25 years. We’ve celebrated birthdays, raised our children together, supported each other through difficult times and shared more laughs and tears than I can count.

I’ve always considered her one of my closest friends. But lately, I’ve started wondering if our friendship means nearly as much to her as it does to me. Here’s the problem: If I don’t call her, I don’t hear from her. Ever.

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I’m the one who plans lunches, remembers birthdays, organizes dinners and checks in when life gets difficult. When we’re together, we have a wonderful time. We laugh until our stomachs hurt, reminisce about old times and talk about everything from our husbands to our children. She always hugs me goodbye and says, “We have to do this more often!

” But somehow, I’m always the one who has to make it happen. Last year, she was having problems in her marriage. I spent countless hours listening, comforting her and checking in to make sure she was OK. There were nights when she called me crying, and I dropped whatever I was doing to be there for her.

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I never thought twice about it. That’s what friends do. But when my mother was hospitalized a few months later, she sent one brief text saying she hoped everything was OK. She never called or asked how I was holding up.

I remember sitting in the hospital waiting room, frightened and overwhelmed, wondering why the person I considered my closest friend hadn’t even picked up the phone. I was hurt, but I made excuses for her. She’s busy. She’s distracted.

She’s never been good at keeping in touch. Then I invited her to dinner, and she canceled at the last minute because she was tired. A few days later, I saw pictures of her out with another group of friends. I couldn’t help wondering why she always seemed to have time for everyone else.

So I decided to try something. I stopped reaching out. No phone calls, no invitations, no texts. I wasn’t trying to punish her.

I simply wanted to see whether she’d notice my absence. Annie, it’s been three months. Not a word. What makes this so confusing is that whenever we’re together, she seems genuinely happy to see me.

She tells me how much she loves me and how lucky we are to have such a long friendship. But as soon as we say goodbye, it’s as though I disappear until I make the next move. My husband tells me to forget about her and spend time with people who appreciate me. But 25 years is a lot of history to walk away from.

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I still find myself reaching for the phone when something funny happens or when I have news I want to share. I know friendships aren’t supposed to be about keeping score, but shouldn’t there be some give and take? Part of me wants to tell her how hurt I am. Another part wonders why I should have to ask someone who’s known me for 25 years to show that she cares.

I miss my friend, Annie. But more than that, I miss feeling like I matter to her. Should I reach out one last time, or accept that this friendship has run its course? — Tired of Being the Only One Who Calls Dear Tired: Friendship is a two-way street, and it sounds like you’ve been doing all the driving.

Have a kind and honest conversation with your friend. Tell her you miss her and that always being the one to reach out hurts your feelings. She may not realize how one-sided things have become.

Then watch her actions, not just her words. Some people are terrible at initiating plans but wonderful friends in other ways. Others are happy to receive friendship without making much effort to give it back. Remember, friendships don’t have to be perfectly equal, but they should feel mutual.

You deserve people who make room for you in their lives, not just people who make time when it’s convenient.