Advice from Annie Lane.

Dear Annie: I’m a 52-year-old mother of three grown children and grandmother to one granddaughter, with another on the way. I have a partner, but we have different interests.

He’s happy sitting at home, while I like finding things to do on Saturdays. I work full time and watch my granddaughter, so getting out is nice. My parents are both gone, and my only sibling and I aren’t that close. My friend group has naturally dwindled over the years.

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I grew up surrounded by family and friends, but many have passed away, and the rest of us have lost that close connection. My oldest son, a traveler up for anything, moved to Florida with his girlfriend. Although it broke my heart, I was happy for them. My daughter’s family lives nearby, and I see them every day since I babysit, but we don’t spend much time together otherwise.

My youngest is busy with his own life and doesn’t come around or call often. I don’t blame them. They’re young, creating their own lives and families. Now my roommate, a woman I’ve known her whole life, just told me she’s moving to Florida with her boyfriend.

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She and I used to do a lot together, though that’s slowed down since she started seeing this man. Surprisingly, this news has given me the same heartbroken feeling as my son’s move. I’ve come to the conclusion that it’s because I’ve lost so many people who give me that feeling of home and comfort. I have a dog and a cat for my lonely days.

But like another reader wrote to you, it’s so hard finding new friendships nowadays. Everyone is so attached to their phones that no one really interacts anymore when you go out. I feel so incredibly sad and lonely, especially since hearing my roommate’s news. With age comes the realization that you have less time than you once did.

I feel as though I keep losing the people who give me that feeling of home and that I’m going to wake up one day and be old and completely alone. I’m almost there already. I’ve talked to a counselor for quite a while, but nothing has seemed to change. Aside from that, my life is pretty good!

I’m blessed with a home, a job, a car and food. Any advice would be greatly welcome. — Lonely and Forgotten Dear Lonely and Forgotten: At 52, you’re a long way from being “old and completely alone. ” You’ve lost many people you love in one way or another, and it makes sense to grieve the way things used to be.

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But different doesn’t necessarily mean worse. The people who make you feel at home are the ones you can be most honest with. Tell them how much you miss them, and make plans to stay in touch, whether through visits or regular FaceTime calls. You’re right that technology has changed how we connect, but it can also help bridge the distance when we’re miles apart.

You already enjoy getting out on weekends; think about other things that fill your cup. Join a book club, volunteer or try a new hobby. The more often you put yourself around people with similar interests, the better your chances of making new friends. It’s OK to miss people and relationships of your past.

But don’t let your sadness convince you that your best days are behind you. You have plenty of life ahead, and you haven’t met all the people who will matter to you yet.