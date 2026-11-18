Advice from Annie Lane.

Dear Annie: I recently met a wonderful woman while on vacation, and what started as a casual conversation turned into something neither of us expected.

We spent several days together, laughing, talking for hours and feeling a connection that seemed almost too good to be true. There was chemistry, but there was also something deeper. We talked about our families, our lives and even the possibility of seeing each other again. When we returned home, the connection continued.

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We texted throughout the day, exchanged good morning and good night messages, and shared little details about our lives. She seemed just as interested as I was. Sometimes she even initiated the conversations. I found myself looking forward to hearing from her, and I began to believe this might actually turn into something meaningful.

Then, seemingly out of nowhere, everything changed. Her messages became shorter and less frequent. The woman who once couldn’t wait to talk to me suddenly seemed too busy to respond. At first, I told myself she was probably overwhelmed with work or life.

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But days have passed, and I’m beginning to feel like I’m chasing someone who no longer wants to be caught. What hurts the most is that nothing happened. There was no argument, no awkward conversation, no explanation. Just a sudden change in someone who had made me feel special.

I know we only spent a short time together, but the feelings were real to me. I keep replaying our conversations, wondering if I said something wrong or misunderstood the connection. Should I ask her directly what changed, or should I take her silence as my answer? How do you stop hoping for a message from someone who once seemed so excited to hear from you?

— Left Waiting by the Phone Dear Left Waiting by the Phone: One of the hardest things about falling for someone is realizing that just because a connection felt special doesn’t mean both people are ready to make something of it. What you experienced may have been very real. But vacation romances sometimes fade when everyday life takes over. My advice is to reach out once, kindly and directly, and ask if something has changed.

Then step back. You deserve clarity, but you shouldn’t have to chase someone to get it. And please don’t mistake her silence for a reflection of your worth. Chemistry brings people together, but consistency is what builds a relationship.

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Remember, the right person won’t leave you constantly wondering where you stand. You can miss someone, hope to hear from them and still choose to move forward. Sometimes the hardest part of letting go isn’t losing the person. It’s letting go of the future we imagined with them.