Dear Annie: I’m being shut out of my grandchildren’s lives and have tried everything to fix it

Advice from Annie Lane.

Dear Annie: I never imagined that one of the greatest heartbreaks of my life would be feeling like a stranger to my own grandchildren. My husband and I have two grown children, and we’ve always been a close family.

Or at least I thought we were. Our son and his wife have three beautiful children, and when our first grandchild was born, I was over the moon. I pictured Sunday dinners, birthday parties, sleepovers and all the wonderful little moments that make being a grandparent so special. For the first few years, that’s exactly how it was.

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We babysat whenever we were needed, attended school plays and soccer games, and made Christmas morning a magical event for everyone. But over the past two years, things have changed dramatically. It started with little things. Our daughter-in-law stopped inviting us to family dinners.

When I called to ask about the grandchildren, she seemed rushed and said they were busy. Invitations to birthday parties stopped coming, and when I offered to babysit, I was told they didn’t need help. I tried not to take it personally. Families are busy, and I know raising three children isn’t easy.

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Then, last Christmas, we learned through social media that our son’s family had spent the holiday with our daughter-in-law’s parents. We hadn’t even been told about their plans. When I called my son, he said, “Mom, we can’t spend every holiday with everyone. ” I understand that, but we hadn’t asked for every holiday.

We would have been grateful for an hour. The situation became even more painful after I made what I thought was an innocent comment about our youngest grandchild’s bedtime. My daughter-in-law told me I needed to respect their parenting decisions. I apologized immediately and explained that I was only trying to help.

Since then, the distance has grown. My son rarely returns my calls, and when we do speak, he seems uncomfortable. He says his wife feels judged by me and that they need some space. I have replayed every conversation in my head, wondering what I could have done differently.

I’ve apologized, sent thoughtful messages and made it clear that I respect their decisions as parents. But nothing seems to change. Last month, I ran into a friend who showed me pictures of her grandchildren spending the weekend at her house. I smiled and told her how lovely they looked.

Then I went home and cried. What hurts most isn’t missing the big occasions. It’s missing the ordinary moments. I don’t know what books my grandchildren are reading, who their best friends are or what makes them laugh these days.

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I’m afraid that one day they’ll barely remember us. My husband says we should stop reaching out and let our son come to us. He believes we have done enough apologizing. But I worry that if we stop trying, the silence will become permanent.

I don’t want to interfere in my son’s marriage or make my daughter-in-law feel criticized. I just want to be part of my grandchildren’s lives. How do you repair a family relationship when one side seems determined to keep its distance? Do grandparents have to accept being shut out, even when they don’t fully understand what they’ve done wrong?

— Missing My Grandkids Dear Missing My Grandkids: My heart goes out to you. There’s a special kind of sadness in watching your grandchildren grow up from a distance, especially when all you want to do is love them. You deserve some compassion, too. While your son and daughter-in-law have every right to set boundaries, shutting out loving grandparents over a disagreement seems awfully harsh.

Reach out to both of them, tell them how much you miss the children, and ask what you can do to repair the relationship. Then give them a little breathing room. And remember, sometimes the hardest part of loving our grown children is accepting that we don’t set the rules anymore.