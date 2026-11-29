Advice from Annie Lane.

Dear Annie: I’ve spent most of my life being the person everyone can count on. I’m the friend who picks you up at the airport, the sister who organizes family gatherings, the mother who drops everything when her grown children need something and the neighbor who waters your plants while you’re away.

I’ve always taken pride in being dependable, but lately, I’m feeling exhausted. Last month, my sister asked me to host a family birthday dinner because she didn’t feel like dealing with the cleanup. I had already worked a long week and was looking forward to a quiet weekend, but I said yes. I spent two days shopping, cooking and cleaning while everyone else showed up, ate and went home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Not one person offered to help with the dishes. A few days later, a friend asked me to drive her to a doctor’s appointment. I had plans that afternoon, but when I hesitated, she said, “Oh, come on. You’re always so good about helping.