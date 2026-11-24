Advice from Annie Lane.

Dear Annie: My husband is the kind of man everyone loves. He’s charming, funny, generous and always willing to lend a helping hand. Our friends adore him, our neighbors think he’s wonderful, and my family constantly tells me how lucky I am to be married to such a great guy.

I only wish they could see the man I live with. We’ve been married for 28 years, and somewhere along the way, the patience and kindness he shows everyone else seem to have disappeared when it comes to me. If a neighbor needs help moving furniture, he’ll drop everything and spend an entire Saturday helping. But if I ask him to carry something upstairs, he sighs and acts as though I’ve ruined his day.

Also read Dear Age-Gap Expert

If a friend calls with a problem, he’ll listen sympathetically for an hour. But when I try to talk about something that’s bothering me, he interrupts or tells me I’m making a big deal out of nothing. At dinner parties, he’s the life of the party. He compliments other women on their cooking, laughs at everyone’s jokes and makes sure nobody feels left out.

But at home, he barely notices when I’ve made a special dinner, and if something isn’t to his liking, he’s quick to point it out. Last month, we hosted a birthday dinner for his brother. I spent two days shopping, cooking and getting the house ready. My husband spent the evening charming our guests, telling funny stories and accepting compliments about what wonderful hosts we were.

Advertisement

The moment everyone left, he looked around the kitchen and said, “Why is this place such a mess? You should have cleaned up as you went. ” I stood there staring at him, surrounded by dirty dishes, feeling completely defeated. What makes this so confusing is that he isn’t always unkind.

He remembers our anniversary, buys me beautiful gifts and tells people how much he loves me. Sometimes, after a particularly hurtful comment, he’ll act affectionate a few hours later as though nothing happened. I’ve tried telling him how his criticism makes me feel, but he says I’m too sensitive and that I take everything personally. If I bring up specific examples, he tells me I’m keeping score.

Recently, we were out to dinner with friends, and one of the wives said, “Your husband is such a sweetheart. You’re so lucky! ” I smiled and agreed, but inside I wanted to cry. I don’t expect my husband to be perfect.

I know that after nearly three decades together, we aren’t going to treat each other like newlyweds every day. But I can’t understand why he has endless patience for strangers and so little for the woman who has shared his life. I’ve started walking on eggshells at home, carefully choosing my words so I don’t irritate him. I find myself feeling relieved when friends come over because I know he’ll be pleasant and attentive when they’re around.

Advertisement

The saddest part is that I still love him. I just miss the way he used to treat me. My friends tell me I have a wonderful marriage, and sometimes I wonder whether I’m being ungrateful. After all, he doesn’t drink too much, gamble or cheat.

He’s a good provider and a devoted father. But shouldn’t kindness be part of being a good husband, too? How do I explain to a man who is so good at making everyone else feel special that the person closest to him often feels the least appreciated? — Married to Mr. Wonderful, Except at Home Dear Married to Mr. Wonderful: Your husband sounds like a prince in public and a grouch in private.

It’s a shame he saves his best manners for everyone except the woman he promised to love and cherish. Familiarity may breed comfort, but it should never breed meanness. Tell your husband, calmly and directly, that you don’t need more gifts or compliments in front of friends. You need the same kindness and patience he so generously gives everyone else behind closed doors.

If he dismisses your feelings, suggest marriage counseling. And please, stop wondering whether you’re being ungrateful. Being a good provider and a devoted father doesn’t excuse being an unkind husband. Remember, the true measure of someone’s character isn’t how they treat strangers they’re trying to impress, but how they treat the people who love them when no one else is watching.