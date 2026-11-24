I’m torn because I love my husband.

: My husband and I separated almost a year ago. I went on a dating app and met two great guys. The second guy says he will wait until we can be together, which we can’t.

I’m torn because I love my husband and want things to work out for us, but I have developed feelings for both of these other men. I think both are aware of it. Please advise me. It may seem like you have too much choice, but in reality, you’ve already made your decision: You never divorced your husband, you still love him and you want your marriage to work.

Also read Dear Abby: She says it’s disrespectful for my family to text each other in the house

Encouraging the men you have cultivated feelings for during your furlough is unfair to both of them. So quit stalling, pull the plug and get on with your marriage. I have been dating a nice man for 18 months. We get along great.

He’s smart, hard-working, dedicated and loving. We share the same faith. He has been a widower for two years, and I’m divorced. He has a big dog that sheds, so there’s a lot of fur on the floor.

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He also tends to leave papers lying around the house. The tub is filthy, and the floors need washing.

In addition, his older daughters are slobs. He tries to get the girls to help, and he does do some cleaning himself, but it’s never really clean. We plan to buy a house of our own. I’m wondering if I should end the relationship over something that may not be a big deal, or if I’ll be miserable as the only one doing housework.

— TIDY IN CANADADo not overlook this. If you haven’t had a frank discussion with your fiance about household chores, you should. Obviously, your standards of cleanliness differ greatly from his and his daughters’ — and probably his late wife’s. You should not be stuck in the role of housemaid.

If that happens, you will be miserable. Nor should you have to police your home like a white-gloved drill sergeant. A monthly cleaning service could fix this problem if the two of you can afford it; so could a firm agreement on their part to cooperate and shape up. Show your fiance what “clean” looks like to you, and demonstrate exactly how much of the burden you are willing to shoulder during a trial month.

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Do not marry this man until his family can prove they are able to keep their home up to your cleanliness standards. Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren. For nearly four decades, Jeanne Phillips wrote the column, which was founded in 1956 by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www. DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 270135, Kansas City, MO 64127.