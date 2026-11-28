Plus: My sister has a fit when my husband is in the passenger seat.

one of two grandmothers who want to be called “Mimi. ” Here are some highlights: • My oldest grandchild is now 23 years old. I let his name for me evolve when he was learning to talk.

It went from Moe to MoMa to Guam and finally to Gwamo, which eventually became Grandma. It was fun listening to and watching my name transition this way! She should let it happen naturally. • I would like to offer Lollie as a good alternative.

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We were faced with a similar situation, and my husband and I decided on Lollie and Pop. It was so much fun to sign cards and notes, always including a drawing or sticker of a lollipop. • My uncle always called his wife Honey, and the grandchildren picked up on that, calling their grandmother Honey. I always thought that was the nicest name ever for a grandmother.