Dear Abby advises a Thanksgiving dinner host who hates one of her guests’ unsanitary dishes.

for our family and friends every year. All of our guests like to bring a dish to share. My problem is that one of my guests always makes a terrible dish: creamed onions.

She brings two huge pans, and no one eats them. The main reason is the taste, but also because someone will find dog hair in it. Every. Single.

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Year. So now we all feel as if she is not preparing the food in a hygienic way and won’t touch anything she brings. After the meal, we allow everyone to fill to-go containers. The creamed onions go untouched.

She always asks me to keep them, but I insist she take it home . Is there a polite way to approach her about this? I don’t want to hurt her feelings. If she really wants to contribute meaningfully to the meal, it would be best for her to bring something store-bought.

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This year, she has a new baby and is completely overwhelmed. Could I suggest that she go the store-bought route or that she bring nothing at all? —likes it, and her Thanksgiving wouldn’t feel complete without it. Whatever the reason, there’s no need to dissuade her or risk hurting her feelings.

It sounds like everyone else has already learned to be wary of her cooking, so it can’t cause any further harm. To avoid the waste, you might tell her one pan is enough, considering how much you have had to send home with her in the past. Alternatively, you could frame it as “special dispensation”: Tell her she’s excused from bringing a dish if the baby is running her ragged.

When an old friend was visiting from out of town, she made some observations about how my husband and I interact with each other and our children. Something she repeatedly commented on was that instead of shouting in our house, we text one another — not full conversations, but simple things like, “Honey, come to the living room,” or “Son, bringup. ” She implied that it was disrespectful for our kids to summon me and my husband the same way.

It doesn’t bother us. We prefer it to running, shouting and searching through the house. I chuckled and brushed off her comments, but I’d like your opinion on the topic.

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Do you think I need a comeback to her remarks? —If this is a common practice in your household, then I don’t agree with your friend that it’s disrespectful. In fact, I think it’s even better than using an intercom as some wealthy families used to do. As for preparing a comeback to her giving her opinion, there’s no need.

You handled it appropriately. Let it rest. Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren. For nearly four decades, Jeanne Phillips penned this column, which was founded in 1956 by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at