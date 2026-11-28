Dear Abby: Navigating Family Feuds and Travel Disputes
Dear Abby advises a couple on whether to attend a tense family gathering due to a feud with in-laws, and clarifies that a woman is within her rights to drive for visits despite her sister's complaints.
Dear Abby advises a reader who is unsure of whether or not she should attend her mother-in-law's birthday party because of a feud with her husband's brother and sister.
My husband’s family is a lot to handle. I recently had a falling-out with them. My sister-in-law is demanding and selfish, and I’ve called her out on it many times. My brother-in-law has threatened me physically three times.
My mother-in-law is turning 80, and we were invited to a surprise party for her, hosted by her daughter. Because of his siblings, my husband doesn’t want to attend. I feel we need to suck it up and go, but I know everyone will feel the tension. I don’t think I will be able to hold back if anything rude is said to me, and I know my husband will not.
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