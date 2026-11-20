People lie to me and say things won’t change, but these new parents are impossible.

: My sister’s daughter is going to be a first-time mom, and I’m not happy about this. It means I’ll never see my sister again.

Anytime someone in my family becomes a parent, they always lie to me, assuring me things won’t change, but things do change and not for the better. The new parents become impossible to talk to, and I just know this holiday season will be chaos. My wife and I have no children nor the desire to have any. Should I just avoid all family gatherings?

Also read Dear Abby: I’m not going to be the safety net in her chaotic life

I doubt my absence would be noticed anyway. : Given the attitude on display in your letter, I don’t think parenthood is the main reason your relatives stop talking to you. I advise you to knock that chip off your shoulder and accept that your niece didn’t get pregnant to spite you. Put on your biggest smile and congratulate the new mom.

When the next family gathering comes around, you may attend with a cheerful demeanor, embrace the chaos and get to know the kids; or you may stay home alone and pout. I can’t make that decision for you. : I have a complex issue. I was recently diagnosed with dementia, and I have not told my mother yet.

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She is 91. She is in good health, and her mind is sharp, but over the past five years she has lost two children to cancer. I’m torn about telling her, but sooner or later, she’s going to notice. I’ve been seeing a therapist, who tells me only I can make that decision.

: I’m sorry to learn of this difficult chapter in your life. As you mentioned, your mother is going to notice eventually. Wouldn’t it be better if you told her yourself, on your own terms, instead of waiting until some awkward incident forces you to explain it to her?

As a mother, chances are, she will want to be there for her son in his time of need, no matter how old the two of you may be. : I married my husband 30 years ago. His parents have never introduced me to their friends. My husband does the same rude thing when we see old friends of his who don’t know me, and it hurts my feelings.

Am I being sensitive, or am I being left out on purpose? It’s like if they don’t acknowledge me, I’ll go away. I stand there awkwardly, waiting to be introduced. Should I introduce myself?

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If so, what should I say? The reason for your husband’s lack of manners may be that he never learned them from his parents, who appear to be ignorant of the social graces. The next time you’re in this uncomfortable situation, speak up. Smile and say, “I’m their daughter-in-law , ‘Vivian.

’ Nice to meet you! ” Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren. For nearly four decades, Jeanne Phillips wrote the column, which was founded in 1956 by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www. DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 270135, Kansas City, MO 64127.