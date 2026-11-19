Plus: Our “good friends” only gave us a card on our anniversary.

My immediate family consists only of my brother and a sister who’s four years older than us. My sister, “Marilyn,” is divorced with no children.

She has a long-term diagnosis of depression and remains under the care of a psychiatrist, who has her on several medications. Marilyn has a shopping addiction and an issue with money. She purchased a condominium for some $20,000 in the 1970s. Now she owes about $80,000 on it.

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Whenever she needed money for a large purchase, such as a car, she took out another mortgage. She loves jewelry and has piles of it all over her home. Her income is $80,000 per year, but she’s been through bankruptcy for debts and a foreclosure for failure to pay condo fees. We’ve tried for years to get her rein in her spending.

Marilyn is in failing health, and her home is a hoarder nightmare, requiring one to climb over items just to get to the bathroom. Should she need assisted living or a nursing home, she has no ability to pay for it. My brother and I are adamant that we won’t assist her financially, but we worry. Marilyn won’t help us by signing a financial power of attorney, a will or a transfer-on-death deed for her condo.

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She has managed to maintain herself, albeit chaotically and on the edge, so guardianship would not be appropriate. I have no wish to be her guardian anyway. : You can’t force Marilyn to stop shopping or spending money she doesn’t have, but you can help ensure that she’s not a physical danger to herself. Because she is already under the care of a psychiatrist, it’s time to inform that caregiver about her hoarding and her shopping addiction.

You can bet Marilyn hasn’t brought them up! Be aware that the doctor’s office won’t inform you of her progress and may not even confirm that she is a patient, but they should at least listen to your concerns. The state of her condo sounds like it poses a health risk, so a call to Adult Protective Services is in order.

They can come to her home, assess the risk and put her in contact with someone who can help her get it under control. : We gave our good friends a gift and a card for their special anniversary. When our anniversary arrived a few months later, all they gave us was a card. I know they can afford a gift, so why didn’t they reciprocate?

I thought we were good friends. We are feeling hurt, though we know we should get over it. Can you offer some advice? : Your friends appear to be less invested in anniversaries than you are.

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Friendships should not be measured by whether gifts are exchanged. Perhaps your friends were trying to tell you it’s time to cut back on the gift-giving at this point in your lives. Whatever the reason, don’t let this spoil a meaningful friendship. Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren.

For nearly four decades, Jeanne Phillips wrote the column, which was founded in 1956 by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www. DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 270135, Kansas City, MO 64127.