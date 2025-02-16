Dear Abby: Husband's Abuse Forces Woman to Seek Help

A woman writes to Dear Abby fearing for her safety and that of her children due to her husband's violent behavior. The letter details her husband's controlling actions and physical abuse, leaving her desperate for a way out. Dear Abby provides crucial advice, urging her to contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline and prioritize her and her children's safety by creating an escape plan.

Published: Feb. 16, 2025, 5:00 p.m. I've reached my limit with my husband. When I try to express myself or tell him he hurt my feelings, he shoves me and brings me down. I fear he could hurt my kids, too. How do I keep us safe? I am in an unhappy relationship. We have two kids together, but I have reached my limit with him. When I try to express myself or tell him he hurt my feelings, he shoves me and brings me down. I’ve been a stay-at-home mom for a while now, and I want my life back.

Your abuser doesn't care about your feelings. All he cares about is having a live-in maid and bed partner. Contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline (thehotline.org) by calling 1-800-799-7233 and start forming a safe escape plan for you and your children. If he puts his hands on before you are able to leave, call 911 and let the authorities deal with him. If you have family nearby, and I pray you do, take the children and stay with them until you can find employment and start earning enough to get back on your feet. Do this not only for yourself, but also for your little ones. The living arrangement you have is not healthy for any of you, and if you don't get out of there ASAP, they will grow up thinking this is normal. Dear Abby: At my wit's end: Neighbor's car alarm has disrupted my sleep 6 months Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, California 90069.





