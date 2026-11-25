We have a no-cheating rule, but he lied to us.

: My husband and I have been married for 32 years. We have been happy, but we decided to spice things up by starting a swinging lifestyle.

We only play together and have met some nice people. We have known a man, “Roger,” for two years and have had some nice threesomes. On our first meeting, he told us he was divorced. Well, it’s come to our attention that he lied.

Also read Dear Abby: Should I end my relationship with my boyfriend because he’s a slob?

He’s married and has been using me as a way to cheat. I’m disgusted. — SOUTHERN PLAYGIRL: I’ll assume you’ve stopped sleeping with Roger. Your responsibility ends there.

Roger’s cheating is between him and his wife, and I wouldn’t be surprised if she already has some inkling of his activities. Either way, you aren’t the marriage police, you don’t know what’s going on in their relationship, and it’s none of your business. My husband and I own a vacation place that has become his obsession.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If he could, he would live there 100% of the time, and he’s become a pest, trying to convince everyone to spend time there. Honestly, the only reason anyone ever goes there is to make him happy. If it were up to me, I would never set foot in the darned place ever again, but every year I find myself giving in. The last straw was when we had not one but two deaths in the family.

At the time of the first one, he was on his way to his place and didn’t even consider canceling his plan. For the second, I’m staying at our primary home because we lost someone very close to me, but he’s already talking about going to his place the day after the funeral. I’ll probably give in and go with him.

I’ve considered leaving him after all the years together if that’s the most important place in the world for him. He can have it; I’m old enough to enjoy the rest of my life. : Instead of leaping straight to divorce, why not learn to say no? Stop giving in, but don’t let it turn into a fight.

If he wants to sulk about having to go by himself, so be it. He needs to learn that he’s the only one who loves that other house. Give him free rein to spend as much time in his happy place as he wants. If you decide you miss him, you can always accompany him or drop in for a visit from time to time.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If the time apart becomes a serious problem for either of you, you may want to involve a licensed family therapist … or a lawyer. Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren. For nearly four decades, Jeanne Phillips wrote the column, which was founded in 1956 by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www. DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 270135, Kansas City, MO 64127.