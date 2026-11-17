Dear Abby addresses two reader questions: a woman seeking advice to rebuild trust with her children after a long relationship with a married man, and an employer feeling guilty for declining event tickets gifted by employees due to logistical and health constraints.

Dear Abby advises a reader who feels betrayed after the man she was in a relationship with decided to commit to his original wife over her.

I was in a relationship with a married man for more than 20 years. A year ago, I found out he was cheating on me, so I ended the relationship. We have four children under the age of 18, and our relationship has caused them nothing but heartache because he chose his wife over them. I was so blinded by having the family I yearned for that I didn’t see how toxic the relationship was to everyone.

Also read Expert Advice On Grandparent Boundaries And Friendship Apologies

I’m working toward building a better relationship with my children, but I think it’s hard for them to trust me because of my previous refusal to end my involvement with him. Do you have any suggestions besides time to bring us closer? Did you really tell your children that your lover had chosen his wife over them? If you did, it was heartless.

They had nothing to do with his unwillingness to commit to you, and for the sake of their self-esteem you should make that clear. Family counseling might help bring you closer to your children. It may also help you come to terms with the fact that you wasted so many years on this man — and understandDEAR ABBY: We recently did a favor for a young couple who work for us.

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We were happy to do it and did not expect or want any type of repayment. They decided to thank us with a nice gift of tickets to an event that takes place on a day when we are unavailable.

In addition, it is three hours away from us, and, due to my mobility issues, we cannot take a long trip in the car. It’s also not something we would normally be interested in. It seems strange and random that someone would give us such a gift, not knowing if we’re available, interested or able. I graciously thanked them for the gift and told them that we’re not going to be able to use it and why.

I suggested that they try to give it to somebody else who can use the tickets. They were not cheap! I’m feeling bad now for rejecting the gift. But if we had accepted it and pretended we were going to like and use it, it would have been a lie.

Did I do the right thing? When you receive a material gift in a reasonable price range, it’s usually best to accept it politely and not explain why you can’t or won’t use it.

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However, because these were pricey tickets to an event, and accepting would have deprived someone else of the ability to attend, you did exactly the right thing. The key is to be prompt and polite in your refusal, which you were. Imagine the awkwardness if you had lied and they later asked whether you had enjoyed yourselves at the event! Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren.

For nearly four decades, Jeanne Phillips penned this column, which was founded in 1956 by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 270135, Kansas City, MO 64127.