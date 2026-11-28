The Colorado Buffaloes have been surrounded by controversy amid a 2026 season that has produced a losing record and a plethora of struggles. Perhaps no controve

Sep 26, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on during the second half against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Colorado Buffaloes have been surrounded by controversy amid a 2026 season that has produced a losing record and a plethora of struggles. A primary reason for that has been the sustained mediocrity over the past two years for Colorado and questions around this team’s ability to reach new heights under Sanders.

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Unfortunately for him, some recent comments by wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. painted a concerning picture of the culture within CU’s locker room. Oct 24, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback Mo Horn tackles Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. during the first half at Boone Pickens Stadium.