Dean Norris and Bridget Norris Finalize 23-Year Marriage Split

Breaking Bad actor Dean Norris and wife Bridget Norris are divorcing after 23 years. Financial struggles at their California restaurant and custody arrangements define the case.

Dean Norris and Bridget Norris are concluding a 23-year marriage, marking the end of a long-standing union between the Breaking Bad actor and his spouse. The couple, who celebrated their nuptials in October 2001, are navigating the legal complexities of separation after raising five children together. This significant development in their personal lives follows a period of public uncertainty regarding the stability of their relationship and their joint business ventures.

Legal Filing and Separation Timeline

Bridget Norris initiated the divorce proceedings by filing legal documents on February 14, 2025, in Riverside County, California. In these filings, she explicitly listed the date of separation as January 15, 2025, providing a clear marker for when the couple ceased living as a married unit. Although the separation date was set in early January, Dean Norris did not submit a formal response to the divorce petition until May 2025, nearly four months after the initial filing. Despite his late response, the legal case remains unresolved, with no final judgment issued even 18 months after his initial involvement in the proceedings.

Also read ‘Breaking Bad’ star Dean Norris’ secret divorce revealed amid $1M bankruptcy filing

Custody and Support Disputes

The legal documents reveal that the couple shares three sons and two daughters, with two of these children still being minors at the time the divorce was filed. The youngest children, Zoe, who was 17, and Dean, who was 16, are the subjects of specific custody requests outlined in the court records. Bridget Norris is seeking joint legal and physical custody for both Zoe and Dean, aiming to ensure shared parental responsibility for their upbringing. In addition to custody arrangements, she has petitioned the court to award her spousal support and to determine equitable distribution of rights to any property acquired during the course of their marriage.

Advertisement

Financial Struggles at Swing Inn Cafe

Complicating the personal split is a significant financial crisis involving the couple's restaurant, Swing Inn Cafe, located in Temecula, California. Dean Norris and Bridget Norris purchased the establishment in 2022, but it has since become the center of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy case. According to court documents officially filed in September 2026, the restaurant has faced severe economic headwinds. Dean Norris stated in the bankruptcy filings that the business experienced a steep $1 million decline in gross revenue between 2024 and 2025. Reports suggest this downturn occurred after initial social media attention and publicity surrounding the restaurant faded.

Asset Liabilities and Future Implications

The bankruptcy filings provide a stark picture of the financial state of the Swing Inn Cafe, highlighting a severe imbalance between assets and liabilities. The company claimed to possess only between $100,000 and $500,000 in assets, while simultaneously facing liabilities ranging from $1 million to $10 million. This financial distress adds a layer of complexity to the divorce settlement, as the court must navigate the division of a business in distress alongside personal assets. As of now, both Dean Norris and Bridget Norris have remained tight-lipped about their private lives, consistent with their long-standing approach to media relations, and no official joint statement has been released to address the ongoing proceedings.