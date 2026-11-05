Dean Norris and Bridget Johnston File for Divorce in California

Actor Dean Norris and wife Bridget Johnston have filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. The couple shares five children and a California restaurant with complex financial details.

Actor Dean Norris and his wife, Bridget Johnston, officially filed for divorce in California on Valentine's Day in February 2025. The legal petition cites irreconcilable differences as the primary reason for their separation, which reportedly began in the month prior to the filing. This development marks the end of their marriage, adding another high-profile split to the list of celebrity breakups in Hollywood history.

Legal Filings and Custody Requests

According to court documents obtained by the press, Bridget, who is 50 years old, sought joint legal and physical custody of the couple's five children. The petition was filed when she was 50 and Dean, who is 63, had not yet responded to the initial motion. The actor filed his response several months later in May 2025, though the case has not yet been finalized as of the latest reports.

Also read ‘Breaking Bad’ star Dean Norris’ secret divorce revealed amid $1M bankruptcy filing

The legal battle involves significant assets and liabilities tied to their business ventures. The couple jointly owns Swing Inn Cafe, a restaurant located in Temecula, California, which they purchased in 2022. Financial disclosures indicate a complex economic picture for the enterprise, with Dean alleging a decline in revenue from 2024 to 2025.

Financial Disputes and Business Liabilities

Dean Norris alleged in the court documents that the Temecula-based eatery holds between $100,000 and $500,000 in assets. However, he claimed the business carries substantial debt, with liabilities ranging between $1 million and $10 million. These financial discrepancies are likely to be a central point of negotiation as the divorce proceedings continue.

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While the couple navigates their personal separation, Dean Norris continues to be recognized for his extensive career in television and film. He is best known for his role as Hank Schrader in the critically acclaimed series Breaking Bad. His career has spanned decades, with notable roles in both comedy and drama, demonstrating his versatility as an actor.

Collaborations and Industry Relationships

Norris has frequently spoken about his positive experiences working with other industry professionals. He once described his time living with Parker Posey and Lisa Kudrow while filming The Parenting as one of the best off-set experiences of his career. He highlighted the camaraderie among the cast, noting that they often had movie nights and game nights together.

He praised Lisa Kudrow as a comic genius and mentioned that he connected with her immediately upon arriving on set. These professional relationships underscore his standing in the entertainment community, even as his personal life undergoes significant changes. His ability to form strong bonds with colleagues has been a consistent theme throughout his career.

Personal Philosophy and Career Longevity

Dean Norris has always maintained a pragmatic approach to his profession. In a 2010 interview, he stated that he never had a month without work, though he acknowledged the inherent worries of being an actor. He described himself as someone who acts to live rather than lives to act, emphasizing the practical necessity of supporting his family.

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He noted that he is willing to take on various roles, including playing law enforcement characters, if it pays the bills. This philosophy has allowed him to maintain a steady career in Hollywood for many years. His willingness to adapt to different genres and roles has contributed to his enduring presence in the industry.

Family Values and Public Persona

Outside of his professional achievements, Dean Norris has been open about his family values. He has spoken positively about his son, emphasizing the importance of acceptance and love within his family structure. This perspective has resonated with many fans who admire his grounded and down-to-earth personality.

As the divorce proceedings move forward, the focus will remain on finalizing custody arrangements and resolving financial disputes. The outcome of this case will set the stage for the next chapter in the lives of Dean Norris and Bridget Johnston. Their five children will continue to be the central concern as both parents navigate this transition.