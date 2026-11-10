Dean McDermott Discusses Sobriety and Family Healing at Cure Addiction Now Event

Dean McDermott spoke about sobriety, patience and rebuilding ties with his children at Cure Addiction Now's annual fundraiser in Beverly Hills.

Dean McDermott spoke publicly about his recovery at Cure Addiction Now's third annual fundraising evening, held on Monday, November 9, at the Beverly Hills Hotel. McDermott credited sobriety with making him a more present father and said his bond with his children is slowly strengthening after a difficult period. His remarks came as the organization gathered supporters to fund research and expand access to mental health care.

The event is dedicated to advancing the understanding, treatment and ultimate cure of substance use disorder. Cure Addiction Now supports cutting-edge research and promotes mental health as part of the solution to addiction. McDermott attended the evening with Calo at his side, and the two spoke openly about the personal cost and reward of staying sober.

Also read Dean McDermott credits ‘best ex-wife’ Tori Spelling with saving his life in addiction battle

Dean McDermott Describes Sobriety and Parenting Gains

Dean McDermott said that being in recovery has made him a more present parent. He told the audience that he found lasting happiness within himself, as well as in the people and things that matter most to him, including his children and his girlfriend.

McDermott explained that getting clean and sober brought his emotions back in full force, and he described those feelings as multiplied many times over. He said patience was the hardest lesson for him to learn, and he credited his recovery program with teaching him how to practice it. He acknowledged that the progress is ongoing and that he intends to keep working on it every day.

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McDermott also described his relationship with his children as getting stronger and said the family is starting to heal. He was candid that a great deal of work remains, but he said the family is doing that work together.

Calo and McDermott Share Views on Accountability and Support

Calo, who was beside McDermott at the fundraiser, praised him for the growth Calo has observed over this period of time. Calo pointed specifically to McDermott's sobriety and to how hard he works both in his recovery and in his everyday life.

Calo said McDermott is working to rebuild and repair the relationships he had spoken about, and described the effort as an admirable journey. In a separate comment quoted in the excerpt, McDermott said that the person he was describing accepts him as he is, with all his flaws, and believes in him more than he believes in himself.

Family Milestone and Support Resources Following the Event

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott attended together to celebrate their daughter Stella, who graduated from high school on Thursday, June 11. According to photos obtained by People, the former couple sat side by side as Stella, 18, received her diploma. Spelling, 53, and McDermott, 59, were also pictured smiling as they posed for photographs.

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The excerpt closes with a public health message directing readers who are struggling with substance abuse to contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. Anyone seeking help for addiction or mental health concerns is encouraged to reach out to that federal agency for guidance and resources.