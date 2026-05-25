Rep Madeleine Dean called the idea of a forty seven year war between the United States and Iran nonsense, linked the current tension to Israeli ambitions, and called for a peace deal that ends hostilities and blocks Iran’s nuclear progress.

During Monday edition of CNN News Central Representative Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania delivered a forceful rebuttal to the narrative that the United States has been at war with Iran for forty seven years.

She described that claim as utter nonsense and emphasized that any conflict that may be unfolding is driven more by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ambitions than by American policy. Dean opened her remarks by expressing hope and optimism about the possibility of securing a comprehensive peace agreement that would restore the situation to a point where Tehran’s nuclear program is kept under strategic control.

She stressed that a diplomatic framework should aim to reopen the vital waterways, end hostilities, safely return American service members home and prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon. While acknowledging the difficulty of predicting the outcome of ongoing negotiations, Dean welcomed the president’s active engagement at the White House where he is reportedly working the phones and consulting with allies.

The congresswoman then turned her attention to her Republican colleagues, noting that they appear troubled by the notion of a protracted war even as some continue to repeat the forty seven year myth. She warned that such rhetoric is dangerous and distracts from the real challenges confronting the administration.

Dean pointed out that the president now finds himself constrained by a complex set of regional dynamics and external pressures, a situation that makes a durable diplomatic solution all the more urgent. In her concluding remarks she invoked a prayer for a deal that would open the strait, end the fighting, bring troops home safely and guarantee that Iran never succeeds in building a nuclear weapon.

Dean’s comments reflect a broader bipartisan desire to see a negotiated settlement that addresses security concerns while averting further escalation in a volatile part of the world. The remarks also underline the delicate balance the administration must strike between supporting Israel’s security needs and preventing a broader regional conflagration that could draw the United States deeper into conflict.

As negotiations continue behind closed doors, lawmakers like Dean are urging the president and his diplomatic team to remain focused on a realistic path toward peace that safeguards American interests and promotes stability across the Middle East





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US‑Iran Relations Middle East Diplomacy Nuclear Non‑Proliferation Congressional Remarks Israel‑US Policy

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