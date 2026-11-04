Economist Dean Baker argues the Nov 3 election saved democracy but warns of a long fight against neoliberal policies and corporate dominance.

Economist Dean Baker stated that the November 3 election marked a monumental defense of American democracy. He described the date as a historic moment comparable to December 7 or July 4. Tens of millions of voters participated to turn back immediate threats to democratic institutions. This collective action provided a crucial pause in an ongoing political struggle. The outcome represented a landslide victory for those opposing authoritarian trends.

Limiting Damage During Trump Term

Baker emphasized that while the immediate threat has receded, significant challenges remain. Donald Trump still has two years left in his presidential term. During this period, his supporters retain control over the military and operate outside legal boundaries. These actors possess the capacity to cause substantial harm to the country and the world. The ability to limit this damage is greater now than it was yesterday.

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The mission extends beyond merely surviving the remainder of the Trump presidency. Society must address the root causes that led to widespread political disillusionment. Many citizens turned to a reality television star as a solution to systemic problems. This shift occurred despite the presence of millions of voters still in the electorate when he first took office. Reversing this trend requires a fundamental rethinking of political engagement.

Rebuilding Government Credibility

The author argues for the creation of a government that actively works to improve citizens lives. People need to believe that their government is on their side. Previous administrations, both Democratic and Republican, failed to maintain this trust. Voters had real grounds for believing the government ignored their interests. Restoring faith in public service requires bold and effective policy solutions.

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The goal is to build a system that serves the public good rather than elite interests. This requires a working class movement ready to fight for change. The election results provide an opportunity to beat back forces of fascism. These forces have been bolstered by billionaires who rig the economy. They also influence the media system and democratic processes.

Addressing Neoliberal Economic Policies

Trump did not emerge from a vacuum. The conditions fueling MAGA authoritarianism stem from decades of radical neoliberal economic policies. A corrupt political system dominated by corporate interests facilitated this rise. Policymakers slashed taxes on the super-rich with promises of trickle-down benefits. They claimed giveaways to corporate titans would make life more affordable. Baker describes these claims as false and misleading to the populace.

When a bitter and betrayed populace searches for someone to blame, right-wing demagogues find scapegoats. People recognize when they are being lied to. However, corporate media often fails to report these truths. Independent journalism is essential for delivering trustworthy daily news. This type of reporting is powered by people who believe in building a better world. It provides a necessary counterweight to dominant corporate narratives.

About the Author Dean Baker

Dean Baker is the co-founder and senior economist at the Center for Economic and Policy Research. This organization is known as CEPR. He has authored several books on economic and political topics. His works include Getting Back to Full Employment and The End of Loser Liberalism. He also wrote The United States Since 1980 and Social Security: The Phony Crisis.

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He co-authored The Conservative Nanny State with Mark Weisbrot. This book details how the wealthy use government to stay rich. Baker maintains a blog called Beat the Press. In this platform, he discusses media coverage of economic issues. His analysis provides critical insights into the intersection of economics and media. He continues to advocate for policies that support working people and challenge corporate power.