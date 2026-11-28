Just because you’re on a budget doesn’t mean you can’t shop Black Friday sales. Check out these deals under $100 for Black Friday weekend from popular brands.

Sticking to a budget on Black Friday can seem like mission impossible. With deep discounts on everything from high-powered kitchen appliances to LEGO sets that kids will love unwrapping for the holidays, it’s easy to be tempted by pricier items.

But you can still save big without hurting your bank account too much. Check out our favorite Black Friday deals under $100 that you can take advantage of this weekend. This 9-in-1 air fryer oven can reduce cooking times by up to 40%, so you can get dinner on the table faster. It offers an extra-large capacity that can fit six slices of bread or a medium turkey, making it ideal for families of three to five.

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You can choose from 16 cooking functions, too, including air fry, bake, rotisserie, dehydrate and slow cook. This Bluetooth speaker is IPX7 waterproof, so it can withstand rain, splashes and more. Its rechargeable battery provides up to 24 hours of listening time, and the unique spiral bass port provides truly high-powered bass. It can also pair wirelessly with other Soundcore 2 speakers to boost the volume.