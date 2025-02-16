Dealing with a Rude Book Club Member

R. Eric Thomas advises a reader on how to handle a persistent and rude member in their long-standing book club.

Published: Feb. 14, 2025, 2:00 a.m. In today's Asking Eric column, R. Eric Thomas responds to someone who is fed up with a rude member of their book club . I belong to a small book club that now comprises six older women. All of us have been with the group for more than 30 years. For the most part, we all get along and enjoy the variety of books that are selected to be read each year.

We have one member who is very opinionated about everything and does not hesitate to let her thoughts be known to us all. Often, she snaps and uses a tone that is loud and unyielding to any other perspective or viewpoint. Some of these opinions are about what books should be selected for the year, but often times it’s more trivial and can border on a personal attack. For years, we’ve all given her a pass, dismissing her as, “it’s just Suzy’s way,” but most of the members are simply tired of these tirades. She reminds me of Walter Matthau and Jack Lemmon in the movie, “Grumpy Old Men.” Thirty years of unyielding comments and personal attacks? I’ve dropped out of book clubs for far less. The food is never good? See ya later. The chairs are uncomfortable? Catch you on the flip side. So, I admire your perseverance with this Suzy situation. Wouldn’t be me! This may, as you said, be Suzy’s way. But that doesn’t mean she can’t temper it. Your tolerance for these antics has changed, as is your right. And so, you can tell Suzy, kindly but squarely, that you find it hard to be in book club with these kinds of interjections. Give specific examples. Ask her if she can see how it makes for an uncomfortable experience and see if she’ll make an adjustment. If she doesn’t, well, that’s just Suzy’s way. And your way can be straight out the door, to enjoy your book at home





