Six days after the Brentwood father's overdose death, prosecutors said Skees sent a text message to an undercover officer after a drug sale, asking how they liked the pills. When the officer claimed not to like the product, prosecutors say Skees replied: 'I don't get the crazy strong ones no more. My man caught a body off them.

Six days after the Brentwood father's overdose death, prosecutors said Skees sent a text message to an undercover officer after a drug sale, asking how they liked the pills.

When the officer claimed not to like the product, prosecutors say Skees replied: "I don't get the crazy strong ones no more. My man caught a body off them.

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"A man who sold fentanyl pills linked to the overdose of a Brentwood father, whose body was discovered by his 4-year-old child, has been sentenced along a supplier. Steven Pesantez, 30, of Brentwood, was sentenced to six years in prison for selling the fentanyl-laced pills that killed the man, who was a former high school acquaintance, last year. Investigators later identified 29-year-old Isaiah Skees Pierre Louis, of Bay Shore, as a supplier operating in the Amityville area.

He was sentenced to two years in prison. Prosecutors said that between mid-February and early March 2025, an undercover officer arranged four drug purchases from Skees. Pesantez drove Skees to two of the transactions, and he got into Pesantez’s car before finishing the third buy, authorities said. Six days after the Brentwood father's overdose death, prosecutors said Skees sent a text message to an undercover officer after a drug sale, asking how they liked the pills.

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When the officer claimed not to like the product, prosecutors say Skees replied: "I don't get the crazy strong ones no more. My man caught a body off them.

" During a probation search of Pasantez home, authorities found pills marked "M30," which prosecutors say were identical to those sold to the undercover officer. They also found cocaine and a scale.