Deal to Delay Class-Size Law and Boost Teacher Pay

The Mamdani administration reached a deal to increase teacher pay in exchange for state legislators delaying New York City's class-size mandate. The deal includes bonuses for teachers with oversized classes, critics argue it prioritizes union interests over effective education.

The Mamdani administration has worked out a deal to bump the pay for teachers in UFT in exchange for the state Legislature delayed the city's class-size mandate law.so that it will OK the Legislature delaying the impact of the noxious class-size law to help him balance his budget.

This deal not only exposes how closely state lawmakers guard the interests of the United Federation of Teachers, its details reveal how perverse that law truly is. It’s a three-way bargain: Albany gives New York City a few more years to ensure that every city classroom has 20 or fewer students per teacher, and the city pays a bonus to teachers who wind up with “too many” pupils.about feeding the UFT, whose membership rolls would otherwise decline along with fast-dropping enrollment in the regular public schools; that’s why UFT chief Michael Mulgrew demanded compensation for agreeing to let his bought-and-paid-for lawmakers ease off.

As for the idea, pushed by pet UFT pols like state Sen. John Liu and pet UFT “activist” Leonie Haimson, that smaller class sizes are the Holy Grail needed for an academic miracle in public schools: Look which teachers will get the bonus for their classesWant another irony? Mamdani vowed on the campaign trail to zealously implement the class-size law, even faulting Mayor Eric Adams for dragging his feet.

Now the socialist boy mayor is not only delaying it himself, he’s paying bribes for the right to do so, tacitly admitting he was wrong .





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Teacher Pay Class Size UFT Mamdani Budget

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Teen girl stabbed in class at California high school sues school district, ex-boyfriendAn assailant with his face covered rushed in and attacked her in December, the suit alleges.

Read more »

UK Staycation Spots That Have Lost Their Class and Those That Still Maintain ItThe article discusses the transformation of staycation spots across the UK, from once exclusive and refined to now more proletariat. It highlights Bourton-on-the-Water, Skegness, St Ives, Falmouth, and Margate as examples of such spots. On the other hand, it mentions London, Bristol, Bath, and Cambridge as options for a classy vacay.

Read more »

Two Alabama Players, One Coach Being Considered for 2027 CFB Hall of Fame ClassBarrett Jones and DeMeco Ryans, plus former head coach Dennis Franchione, are among over 100 candidates eyeing a spot in the NFF's College Football Hall of Fame

Read more »

Powerful UFT snags teacher pay bumps of up to $9.5K in compromise deal to delay NYC class size lawThe powerful teachers’ union delivered a master class in wheeling and dealing — winning pay bumps of up to $9,500 as part of a deal delaying New York’s class size mandate.

Read more »