A document signing will take place Friday, with ‘pre-implementation discussions’ expected in the interim, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said.

A document signing will take place Friday, with ‘pre-implementation discussions’ expected in the interim, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said. A demonstration of support and allegiance to slain Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei at Palestine Square in Tehran, earlier this week.

A peace agreement between the United States and Iran has been reached, President Donald Trump and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced Sunday, with Iranian state television noting the announcement from Sharif.

“Congratulations to all! I hereby fully authorize the toll free opening of the Strait of Hormuz, and, simultaneously herewith, authorize the immediate removal of the United States Naval blockade. Ships of the World, start your engines. Let the oil flow!

”“Following intensive talks, we are pleased to announce that the Peace Deal between the United States of America and Islamic Republic of Iran has been REACHED,”He continued, “Both sides have declared the immediate and permanent termination of military operations on all fronts, including in Lebanon. ”The agreement is intended to bring a halt to the U.S. and Israel’s war against Iran, which began on Feb. 28, marked by the assassination of A ceasefire was agreed in April to allow for negotiations, though both sides have continued with some strikes amid a dispute over theSharif said “pre-implementation discussions” would take place in the interim.

It was not clear what that entailed. Trump, Iranian officials, and key mediator Pakistan said a memorandum of understanding was close heading into the weekend.said Saturday that his country was “preparing for the electronic signing of the peace deal,” after Trump earlier in the week said Vance could be sent to a signing ceremony.

The U.S. and Iran have at times given very different outlines of the terms of the draft deal, with Trump and Iranian officials clashing Friday over the release of frozen Iranian assets.





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