Deal or No Deal Island Tests David Genat's Strategic Skills

Former Survivor Australia winner David Genat finds himself in a whole new strategic battle on Deal or No Deal Island, a show that demands a different kind of thinking than his previous reality TV experience.

David Genat, a former Survivor Australia winner widely considered one of the greatest players the game has ever seen, has found himself facing a unique challenge on Deal or No Deal Island. While Survivor tested his physical and social skills, Genat, 44, says Deal or No Deal Island demands a level of strategy he wasn't accustomed to. 'Survivor challenges are so easy, so linear,' Genat explained in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly at the halfway point of Deal or No Deal Island season 2.

'It's Point A, Point B. I think that Deal does a really great job of leveling that playing field because you have to use your brain in every challenge.' Although Survivor often incorporates puzzles or logic elements, the challenges on Deal or No Deal Island require players to think several steps ahead. Genat cites a recent episode's challenge as a prime example. Contestants were tasked with jumping from a ledge to grab a ring, which corresponded to a high, medium, or low-value case to be played later in the episode. The difficulty of the jump increased depending on the value of the case. Those who secured high-value cases were safe, while those who landed with low-value cases risked elimination. Here's the twist: contestants weren't jumping for their own cases. They could choose another player to give the case to, forcing them to reveal their alliances. 'So there is a physical component, even what we see with the rings, you have to be able to jump. You have to be able to grab a ring, so there's some coordination involved,' Genat explained. 'But the strategy of what you're getting is major, and that's what I think makes the game so interesting. The challenges are so strategically based and every single one has a strategy to it.' Former Survivor winner Parvati Shallow used her jump to secure safety for her nemesis, Dr. Will Kirby. While this kept Dr. Will in the game, it also prevented him from facing the banker and potentially eliminating someone in her alliance. 'I thought that was fantastic strategy,' Genat said. 'We were talking a lot through the challenge about how we were going to work it, and she came up with that idea of me jumping for Phillip to leverage Lete, and then was like, 'and I think I'll jump for Will.' She's just on another level when it comes to strategic gameplay. I've never seen anything like it.' Deal or No Deal Island airs on NBC on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. and is available to stream on Peacock the next day





