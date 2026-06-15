Deal on ending the Iran war sends stocks soaring while oil prices fall

Shares have soared in Asia after a deal was announced on ending the Iran war and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

A dealer walks past a screen showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index at a dealing room of Hana Bank in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, June 11, 2026.

Currency traders watch monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, June 12, 2026.

– Share prices soared Monday in Asia after a deal was announced on ending the Iran war and reopening the Strait of Hormuz. The future for the S&P 500 was up 1% and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.8%, auguring early gains for Wall Street. U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed the initial agreement and authorized an end to the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports.

But it may take months for oil prices to stabilize after the disruptions from the war caused them to surge, pushing costs up gasoline and many other products. In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 gained 5.1% to 69,367.06, while the Kospi in Seoul led regional gains, surging 5.6% to 8,577.62. On Friday, the S&P 500 added 0.5% to close out its 10th winning week in the last 11.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 353 points, or 0.7%, and the Nasdaq composite gained 0.3%. The deal on ending the war offers relief to the global economy more than three months since fighting began, though details were not immediately available. Iran confirmed the agreement but signaled that implementation would not start until a signing that Pakistan said would be held Friday in Switzerland.

Broader negotiations on issues like Iran’s nuclear program are expected to continue over the next 60 days. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

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