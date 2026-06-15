Deal on ending the Iran war sends stocks soaring while oil prices fall

Shares have soared in Asia after a deal was announced on ending the Iran war and reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Swiss voters reject right-wing's bid to cap population at 10 million, early results showMayhem mars euphoria as New York City celebrates the Knicks' first championship in 53 yearsLIVE Donald Trump turns 80 and celebrates with UFC cage fighting on the White House lawnThe world wants more high-protein products, but there's not enough whey to go aroundLettuce introduce you to the live frog found in this grocery store salad bagA humpback whale briefly swallows kayaker in Chilean Patagonia — and it's all captured on cameraWhat to know about alpha-gal syndrome, the life-threatening meat allergy caused by tick bitesA photo captures a wall of wild horses surging through western GermanyOB-GYN group makes vaccine recommendations for the first timeToo sick to work, but can they prove it?

New Medicaid rule worries patientsAnthropic pledges $200 million to research AI's economic impact as CEO suggests job loss solutionsHow to grill vegetables and toss them in Isaac Toups’ bacon vinaigretteA viral photo of Pope Leo XIV and a Barcelona boy sparked an emotional search for his familyAP estuvo allí: La cumbre de 1975 en un castillo francés que sembró la semilla del futuro G7

New Medicaid rule worries patientsAnthropic pledges $200 million to research AI's economic impact as CEO suggests job loss solutionsHow to grill vegetables and toss them in Isaac Toups’ bacon vinaigretteA viral photo of Pope Leo XIV and a Barcelona boy sparked an emotional search for his familyAP estuvo allí: La cumbre de 1975 en un castillo francés que sembró la semilla del futuro G7





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