Deadpool vs. the Punisher Crossover Teased, Set for June 16

Marvel is teasing a round two between Deadpool and the Punisher, two of their most aggressively violent antiheroes. A new teaser posted on Monday features the logos for both characters, hinting at a new crossover. Writer Benjamin Percy, currently writing both solo series, may take on the crossover, making it a natural extension of the characters' storylines. The timing is perfect, with Deadpool and Punisher recently appearing in live-action entertainment. As for who wins, or even who survives, that remains an open question, like most Deadpool vs. Punisher confrontations. But with both characters being as popular as they are, there is certainly a lot of excitement surrounding this storyline.

When two very opposite characters collide on the pages of comics, it's always a good time. Deadpool vs. the Punisher, a long-awaited crossover, is almost here.

Marvel releases a teaser suggesting a new crossover, featuring Deadpool's logo riddled with bullets and on fire, alongside Punisher's iconic skull logo with 'Deadpool Rules!! Frank Droolz!

' scrawled across it. The crossover is set to take place on Tuesday, June 16th, at 6:16 a.m. ET, on Marvel.com/616. Both characters have prominent series and recent live-action appearances, making this crossover both exciting and timely. It would not be surprising if writer Benjamin Percy, currently writing both the Wade Wilson: Deadpool and Punisher solo series, takes on the crossover.

As for what the crossover entails, that is anyone's guess. The teaser image hints at the two being at odds, given their very different personalities and violent natures. With both characters being more visible in live-action entertainment, a crossover makes perfect sense.

Deadpool and Punisher have always made for entertaining comics, and this one could certainly be among the most explosive in the last decade, given the recent popularity of both characters and the Cartoon Network New Year's Eve marathon being sponsored by Deadpool's comic





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Comic Crossover Deadpool Vs. Punisher Benjamin Percy Ryan Reynolds Jon Bernthal Avengers: Doomsday Deadpool And Wolverine Spider-Man: Brand New Day Marvel.Com/616 6:16 A.M. ET

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