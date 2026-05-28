Deadpool Returns in 2026 as Marvel Accelerates X-Men Integration in the MCU

Deadpool is officially returning in 2026, likely portrayed by Ryan Reynolds in Avengers: Doomsday, which will use the multiverse to bring Fox's X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This follows the success of Deadpool & Wolverine and precedes another Deadpool appearance in a major X-Men release this year. Rumors also indicate Sadie Sink might debut as Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, highlighting Marvel's aggressive push to establish mutants within its new storytelling era.

Deadpool is officially returning in 2026, with Ryan Reynolds likely to reprise his role as the Merc With a Mouth in Avengers: Doomsday , the first Avengers film of the Multiverse Saga.

That movie will use the multiverse to integrate characters from Fox's original X-Men films, marking a major expansion of mutants within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The integration follows the record-breaking success of 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine, which starred Reynolds and Hugh Jackman. Ahead of that, another version of Deadpool will appear in a significant X-Men project this year, separate from Reynolds' iteration, helping to shape the character's live-action future.

Additionally, rumors suggest Stranger Things actor Sadie Sink may join the MCU as Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, further advancing the X-Men franchise's presence. These developments signal a concentrated push to establish mutants as core components of the MCU's upcoming phases, leveraging both familiar faces and new talent to explore complex themes of identity and coexistence. The strategic use of multiverse storytelling allows Marvel to honor previous film continuities while forging new narrative pathways for iconic characters





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Deadpool Marvel Avengers: Doomsday X-Men MCU Ryan Reynolds Multiverse Mutants Jean Grey Sadie Sink Spider-Man: Brand New Day Deadpool & Wolverine

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Deadpool to Appear in X-Men '97 Season 2 Trailer, Fueling Hopes for Avengers: Doomsday CameoDeadpool remains a top Marvel hero after $1.3 billion box office. Ryan Reynolds hints at supporting roles. A surprise cameo in X-Men '97 trailer suggests more Deadpool content before Avengers: Doomsday.

Read more »

Deadpool Teased in X-Men '97 Season 2 TrailerMarvel's X-Men '97, the acclaimed revival of the classic animated series, teases an appearance by Deadpool in its upcoming second season, albeit through the shapeshifter Morph. This marks a shift as the show was previously forbidden from using the character. The trailer also highlights the X-Men's war with Apocalypse spanning from ancient origins to a post-apocalyptic future, while maintaining its 1990s nostalgic tone. Though likely a brief cameo, it signals potential future use of Deadpool in the series.

Read more »

Marvel Reveals X-Men Lineup for 2026 ProjectsMarvel Studios has announced the X-Men characters joining Avengers: Doomsday in 2026, while X-Men '97 returns with its own lineup for a second season.

Read more »

All 5 Marvel Movie & TV Releases Still to Come in 2026 After Spider-NoirSpider-Noir isn't the last exciting Marvel project of 2026.

Read more »