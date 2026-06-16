Deadpool and Punisher Get Marvel Crossover Event

Marvel announces a four-part crossover event titled 'Deadpool/Punisher: Big Guns' by writer Benjamin Percy and artists Geoff Shaw and José Luis Soares Pintos. The story begins in Wade Wilson: Deadpool #8 and The Punisher #8, concluding with issue #9 of both titles in October. The saga kicks off when Deadpool's latest mess puts him in the crosshairs of the Punisher, leading to a relentless clash. The announcement ties into Marvel 616 Day on June 16, an annual promotional celebration.

Deadpool and Punisher get a Marvel crossover event by writer Benjamin Percy and artists Geoff Shaw and José Luis Soares Pintos Marvel’s Deadpool and Punisher crossover is Deadpool / Punisher : Big Guns , a four-part event launching in September.

Benjamin Percy writes the Deadpool And Punisher Crossover, with Geoff Shaw and José Luis Soares Pintos on art. The story begins in Wade Wilson: Deadpool #8 and The Punisher #8, then concludes with issue #9 of both titles in October. The announcement ties into Marvel 616 Day, June 16’s annual promo built around Earth-616 and Marvel’s core universe. , who I don't think is Marvel-exclusive but probably should be.

And described as"a calamitous four-part Deadpool and Punisher crossover, beginning with"When you're writing The Punisher, and you're writing Deadpool—two street-level characters with opposite personalities—the math works itself out," Percy said.

"I had to bring them together. Violently. Get ready for non-stop mayhem, the re-invention of a classic villain, and the introduction of the Merc-mobile as well as a new weapon that will change the 616 forever. Unlike Frank and Wade—who naturally despise each other—Geoff Shaw and José Luis are a perfect pairing, the best pens drawing the biggest guns.

""The saga kicks off when Deadpool's latest mess puts him in the crosshairs of the Punisher. Just as the Merc with a Mouth takes on one of the most high-stakes jobs of his career, Frank Castle seeks to settle the score—igniting a relentless clash of bullets, bloodshed, and mayhem that neither man will walk away from unscathed!

"Deadpool's got a new mission! A new vehicle! And a new… ENEMY? Wait, are we talking about Frank Castle?

"BIG GUNS" starts here, as multiple forces converge on the ultimate weapon…but only one can emerge victorious! On Sale 9/2As the spectacle of the summer rolls on, Frank Castle finds himself at odds with the Regeneratin' Degenerate, Deadpool! But not all is as it seems, as a mysterious interloper seems to be manipulating circumstances and people alike, setting the duo on a collision course with calamity!

On Sale 9/9Marvel 616 Day is an annual promotional celebration held by Marvel Comics on the 16th of June, or 6/16 as the Americans have it. Marvel's marketing department underhas leaned into this as a marketing hook, turning June 16 into a"holiday" for fans, similar to other comic-related observances.

Within the Marvel Universe, it also refers to some kind of multiversal alignment, with Earth-616 at the centre of it all, which was the exact opposite reason for the invention of 616 in the first place. Alan Moore used it as a self-deprecatory joke; if DC Comics were Earth One and Earth Two, then Marvel was an insignificant little backwater further down the probability dial, at 616. But Marvel doesn't like too much self-deprecation, it seems.

The term was, but now it's a marketing promotion. This year, that means 616 Day Blind Bags with Doctor Doom on the front, and now Punisher and Deadpool…Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of comic books The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne and Chase Variant.

Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and Forbidden Planet. Father of two daughters, Amazon associate, political cartoonist. Deadpool and Punisher get a Marvel crossover event by writer Benjamin Percy and artists Geoff Shaw and José Luis Soares PintosI Have Just Booked My Traitors Stage Play Ticket For Opening Night Because Of John Finnemore... But Will I Go Four More Times?

ProbablyAbsolute San Diego Comic-Con Variants: The Daily LITG, 16th June 2026 Jim Lee, Scott Williams and Alex Sinclair's Absolute Superman, Absolute Batman and Absolute Wonder Woman San Diego Comic-Con SDCC VariantsFlash and JSA artist Gavin Guidry also recently signed an exclusive deal with DC Comics... might we get more in the run-up to SDCC?

IDW narrows its losses to just $3,000 for the six months through April 2026, as its revenues rise thanks to the comics lineDeadpool and Punisher get a Marvel crossover event by writer Benjamin Percy and artists Geoff Shaw and José Luis Soares PintosAbsolute San Diego Comic-Con Variants: The Daily LITG, 16th June 2026 Jim Lee, Scott Williams and Alex Sinclair's Absolute Superman, Absolute Batman and Absolute Wonder Woman San Diego Comic-Con SDCC VariantsWonder Man #4 hits stores Wednesday! The Spot's Hollywood rampage continues while Simon and Hellcat get down to some very adult business.

X-Men United #4 hits stores Wednesday. Can Graymatter Lane's defenses protect against internal drama? Plus, Iceman runs a tabletop RPG session! What If…?

Thor #1 asks what happens when the God of Thunder gets Spider-Man's hand-me-down alien wardrobe. Hitting stores Wednesday, June 17th.





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