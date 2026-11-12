deadmau5 Releases 2,000-Copy Book of 25 Years of Archival Photos

deadmau5 is releasing a limited photo book from his 25-year archive, with 2,000 copies printed and the 800-copy Classic Edition on sale at selected retailers on Dec. 8.

deadmau5, the electronic music producer born Joel Zimmerman, is releasing a new book that traces his career through archival images, live photos and behind-the-scenes shots. The project is produced with Soi Books, which orchestrated the work, and 2,000 copies will be printed in total. The Classic Edition of 800 copies goes on sale at selected retailers on Dec. 8.

The announcement arrives alongside headlines about deadmau5's cats, but the publisher's material focuses on the book itself. Its contents are drawn from a large personal archive that the artist shared with the publisher for the project.

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What the deadmau5 Book Contains Inside

The deadmau5 book combines archival images, live photos and behind-the-scenes shots that follow the producer's career from its early stages onward. The pages are designed to show how the artist's work has developed over time.

Friends and collaborators appear throughout the imagery. The book includes photos of Tommy Lee, DJ Aero, Steve Duda and Sofi, placing deadmau5 alongside the people who have worked with him.

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The book also examines the technology that has been foundational to deadmau5's world-building. It explores famous stage productions, including the cube, which premiered at Coachella 2010 and became a gold standard for live electronic shows.

The 25-year archive is the foundation of the project, according to Ryo Sanada of Soi Books. Sanada described a multi-year effort to gather and organize material before the book could be assembled, which required a large number of hard drives.

Joel Zimmerman and Soi Books Describe the Project

Joel Zimmerman and Ryo Sanada of Soi Books have both described the project in public statements. Their accounts focus on the length of the artist's career and the effort needed to preserve his material.

In a statement, Zimmerman said it has been a wild ride since he started in the business. He added that it is neat he can share content captured over the years with his fans in this unique way.

Sanada said Zimmerman trusted the publisher with 25 years of his archive. Sanada added that the work took more than two years and a lot of hard drives to do justice to the material, and that the team got there in the end.

Mau5hop and Classic Edition Print Details

The book will be printed in 2,000 copies, divided between the mau5hop Edition with 1,200 printings and the Classic Edition with 800 copies. Each version has a distinct set of physical features.

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The mau5hop Edition features a die-cut slipcase, a red metallic foil logo, black metallic page edges, and silver and laser-blue metallic inks. It also includes cube schematics printed on architectural tracing paper.

This edition comes with two vinyl sticker sheets chosen by deadmau5 himself. By contrast, the Classic Edition will not include stickers and will go on sale at selected retailers on Dec. 8.

Availability and What Fans Should Know

Fans have two purchase options, and the Classic Edition is scheduled for release on Dec. 8 at selected retailers. The source does not give a separate sale date for the mau5hop Edition.

Collectors who value physical extras are likely to focus on the mau5hop Edition, since it bundles the slipcase, metallic finishes, cube schematics and stickers. The Classic Edition is the more limited option in terms of physical extras.

Because the total print run is 2,000 copies, the book is positioned as a limited release. Readers interested in either edition should watch for the retailer listings tied to the Dec. 8 date.