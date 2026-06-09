Deadmau5 Helps Rescue 27 Cats from Neglect, Boosts Shelter Fundraising and Adoption Campaign

Grammy-nominated producer deadmau5 pledged support for an Oakville, Ontario shelter after it rescued 27 cats from a single household. His Instagram campaign raised awareness and funds, while also inviting fans to name the cats to help find them forever homes.

A Canadian animal shelter based in Oakville, Ontario, announced the rescue of 27 cats from a single nearby residence. The felines, aged between three months and three years, had never received veterinary care.

To prepare them for adoption, the shelter, named Helping Souls of Mississauga and Halton (HSOMH), launched a fundraising campaign seeking $30,000 to cover essential medical procedures including intake exams, vaccinations, spaying or neutering, microchipping, and ongoing care. The initiative gained significant attention when Grammy-nominated electronic music producer deadmau5, who is known to have three rescue cats himself, publicly pledged his support. He first sent a direct message to the shelter stating, I got you!.

According to HSOMH executive director Jeff Vallentin, the shelter was surprised and grateful for the endorsement from such a high-profile figure. He emphasized that the awareness generated by deadmau5's involvement is as valuable as the financial contribution, helping to educate the public about the shelter's daily work in animal welfare. Following his initial pledge, deadmau5 used his Instagram platform to further engage his followers.

On June 8, he posted a story asking his audience to help name the 27 cats and kittens, with a link to the shelter's donation page. Vallentin noted that this interactive approach creatively draws people into the individual stories of each animal, increasing the chances of eventual adoption. The musician's charitable efforts extend beyond this immediate crisis.

On June 2, coinciding with Adopt a Shelter Cat Month, deadmau5 launched his Reverb Shop, an online store selling music gear, tour posters, and merchandise, with a portion of the proceeds dedicated to supporting no-kill rescue organizations. This multifaceted campaign combines direct aid, public engagement, and sustained fundraising to benefit shelter animals. The story highlights the impact that celebrity advocacy can have on local animal rescue operations, turning a municipal rescue into a widely recognized cause.

It also underscores the ongoing need for community support, both financial and adoptive, for animals rescued from neglectful situations. Ultimately, the collaboration between the Oakville shelter and deadmau5 demonstrates how social media can be leveraged to amplify crucial animal welfare messages and drive tangible help for vulnerable pets





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Deadmau5 Cat Rescue Oakville Shelter Animal Adoption Fundraising

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