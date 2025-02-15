Deadly Tunnel Crash in Wyoming Leaves at Least Two Dead, Highway Closed

A fiery pileup in a Wyoming highway tunnel on Friday, February 14, 2025, has resulted in the tragic loss of at least two lives. The crash, which occurred in the westbound tunnel of Interstate 80 near Green River, Wyoming, continues to be investigated.

The crash, fueled by hazardous chemicals and rapidly spreading flames, prompted a swift response from emergency crews who faced significant challenges navigating the smoke-filled tunnel and its compromised structural integrity. Maj. James Thomas of the Wyoming Highway Patrol confirmed the ongoing investigation and the complex task ahead. He emphasized the magnitude of the incident and the need for a thorough examination of the wreckage. Once the vehicles are safely removed, authorities will collaborate with the county coroner to determine the exact number of fatalities. The westbound tunnel remains closed, and it's unclear when it will reopen.The eastbound tunnel, which suffered minimal damage, is expected to be operational within three days, facilitating two-way traffic. However, the westbound tunnel is likely to remain closed for an extended period while engineers assess the extent of the fire damage and determine the necessary repairs. The crash, which involved multiple semitrailers, created a scene of utter devastation, with charred vehicles visible outside the tunnel entrance. The incident has prompted widespread concern and raised questions about the safety of this particular stretch of highway.





