Deadly Storms Unleash Flooding and Tornadoes Across the US

Severe weather has swept across the United States, resulting in at least nine fatalities. Kentucky has been particularly hard hit by flooding, prompting rescues and a disaster declaration. Other states have experienced tornadoes, power outages, and treacherous road conditions.

At least nine people have lost their lives in the latest wave of severe weather to batter the United States. Eight fatalities were reported in Kentucky , where swollen creeks and overflowing roads inundated communities. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear stated on Sunday that hundreds of individuals had been stranded by the flooding and required rescue.

President Donald Trump approved the state's request for a disaster declaration, enabling the Federal Emergency Management Agency to oversee relief efforts across Kentucky. Beshear indicated that most of the deaths, including a mother and her 7-year-old child, resulted from vehicles becoming trapped in rising waters. 'So folks, stay off the roads right now and stay alive,' he urged. 'This is the search and rescue phase, and I am very proud of all the Kentuckians that are out there responding, putting their lives on the line.' Beshear added that over 1,000 rescues had been conducted throughout the state since the storms commenced on Saturday.The storms caused power outages for approximately 39,000 homes, with Beshear warning that strong winds in certain areas could exacerbate the situation. Parts of Kentucky and Tennessee received up to 6 inches (15 centimeters) of rainfall, according to Bob Oravec, a senior forecaster with the National Weather Service. 'The effects will continue for awhile, a lot of swollen streams and a lot of flooding going on,' Oravec stated on Sunday. 'Any time there’s flooding, the flooding can last a lot longer than the rain lasts.' In Alabama, the weather service in Birmingham confirmed the touchdown of an EF-1 tornado overnight in Hale County. Storms in Alabama and other regions of the state damaged or destroyed a number of mobile homes, downed trees, and toppled power lines, although no injuries were immediately reported. Extensive damage to downtown roofs and buildings was reported in Tuscumbia, a northern city, prompting authorities to advise people to avoid the area, according to WAFF-TV and other local media. A levee breach occurred in the small community of Rives, Tennessee, on Saturday afternoon, flooding nearby neighborhoods and prompting rescue efforts by fire officials in west Tennessee. Details regarding the cause of the levee's damage in Obion County and the number of people affected remained unclear. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning just hours before the levee failure.In Atlanta, a fatality occurred when a large tree fell onto a residence early Sunday, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue Capt. Scott Powell. Elsewhere, bone-chilling cold is anticipated for the Northern Plains. Dangerously low wind chill temperatures, as low as 50 degrees below zero (-45.6), were projected for most of North Dakota, which remained under an 'extreme cold warning' alongside large portions of South Dakota and Minnesota, according to the National Weather Service. Water submerged vehicles and structures in Kentucky, and mudslides obstructed roads in Virginia late Saturday into Sunday. Both states were under flood warnings, along with Tennessee and Arkansas. The mother and child perished on Saturday night in Kentucky's Bonnieville community, Hart County Coroner Tony Roberts confirmed. In southeastern Kentucky, a 73-year-old man was discovered dead in floodwaters in Clay County, according to county Emergency Management Deputy Director Revelle Berry. Hart County experienced a total of four deaths, Beshear stated. The Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson announced the closure of its emergency department and the transfer of all patients to two other hospitals in the region due to nearby river flooding. Social media posts from authorities and residents showcased images of cars and buildings submerged in south-central and eastern Kentucky. In Buchanan County, Virginia, the sheriff's office reported that multiple roads were blocked by mudslides. The Simpson County Office of Emergency Management in Kentucky indicated that authorities conducted numerous rescues of individuals from stalled vehicles in floodwaters.In West Virginia, 13 southern counties were under a state of emergency for flooding, and some areas were inaccessible by vehicle on Sunday. Several volunteer fire departments battled flooding in their own buildings while responding to rescue and evacuation calls. Ice and snow rendered road travel hazardous across large areas of Michigan, which remained under a winter weather advisory until Monday afternoon. Michigan State Police reported 114 crashes on Sunday around the Detroit area since snow began falling on Saturday. 'Fortunately, most were one-car spin outs and there were no serious injuries,' Michigan State Police stated on X





