Deadly Stampede at New Delhi Railway Station Claims 18 Lives

A stampede at New Delhi's railway station on Saturday night resulted in the tragic deaths of at least 18 people, mostly Hindu pilgrims traveling to the Maha Kumbh festival. The incident occurred when a group of passengers fell on others while descending from a footbridge, causing a surge in the crowd that overwhelmed authorities.

A tragic stampede at New Delhi's railway station claimed the lives of at least 18 people, including 14 women, on Saturday evening. The Press Trust of India news agency reported the devastating incident, which unfolded as thousands of passengers, many of whom were Hindu pilgrims en route to the Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, northern India, thronged the station waiting to board trains.

According to Delhi's caretaker chief minister, Atishi, the stampede was triggered when a group of passengers slipped and fell on others while descending from a footbridge connecting the train platforms. Witnesses described the scene as chaotic, with the crowd surging uncontrollably. Sheela Devi, who was at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narain Hospital in New Delhi to collect her daughter-in-law's body, recounted how an announcement regarding a change in train platforms caused confusion among the passengers, ultimately leading to the tragic incident. 'The crowd went out of control and no one could control it,' said Nikhil Kumar, a shopkeeper who witnessed the unfolding tragedy.Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his deep distress over the incident, stating on the social platform X, 'My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede.' Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced an immediate investigation to determine the exact cause of the stampede. This tragedy follows another devastating incident at the six-week Maha Kumbh festival last month, where at least 30 people were killed in a separate stampede. Tens of millions of Hindus had gathered for the religious event, hoping to take a dip in the sacred river waters





