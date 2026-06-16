Deadly shooting suspect shot by officers in Uptown, Chicago police say

A suspect in a deadly shooting in Ravenswood was shot and critically wounded by Chicago police in Uptown Monday night, CPD said.

A suspect in a deadly shooting in Ravenswood was shot and critically wounded by Chicago police in Uptown Monday night, CPD said. A 63-year-old man got involved in an argument with a male suspect, who took out a gun and shot the 63-year-old man, police said.

The victim was transported to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The suspect fled from the 4800-block of North Clark Street and was later located by officers in the 1400-block of W. Argyle Street, police said. Police said after a brief foot chase, the suspect turned and pointed his gun in the direction of officers, who fired their weapons and struck the suspect.

One witness said he saw a slew of police in the area as he stood near North Clark and West Argyle streets. He told ABC7 he saw officers jump out of a vehicle to try to apprehend someone.

"Several officers... jumped out of their vehicles and started yelling commands at that suspect. He obviously took off running. We took off running behind the alleyway here," he said.

"And ducked by behind a vehicle, and then we heard several gunshots. I want to say, like, 15 to 20 gunshots.

" The suspect was transported to St. Francis Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, police said. A gun was recovered from the scene and three officers were transported to a hospital for observation, police said.12 dead in crash of plane on skydiving outing in Missouri, authorities saySuspect asks teen for help with car, sexually assaults her in Arlington Heights parking lot: police





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