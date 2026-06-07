Deadly Shooting Spree by Israeli Citizen Raises Alarm Amid Gaza Strikes

A shooting attack by an Israeli citizen killed one and injured five, sparking debates over internal security. The incident coincided with Israeli strikes in Gaza that killed four Palestinians, underscoring rising tensiOns.

A devastating shooting incident unfolded in Israel on Sunday, resulting in the death of a 35-year-old Israel i man and leaving five others injured,two critically. The gunman, identified as a man in his 20s with Israel i citizenship,was killed by security forces.

His motives remain unclear, but the attack has intensified scrutiny over internal security threats. The spree began at a gas station in Kochav Yair, located on the Israeli-West Bank border, before moving to nearby towns such as Salit in the West Bank. Authorities swiftly responded, arresting an accomplice who attempted to stab officers with a glass bottle. the violence prompted immediate lockdowns, with residents instructed to stay indoors and schools briefly placed on high alert.

Oshrit Gani Gonen, head of the regional council, expressed shock,stating that while authorities had long anticipated croSs-border attacks from Palestinian territories, the nationality of the assailants-Israeli citizens-was unforeseen. This detail underscores a disturbing shift in the nature of the threat within Israel's own borders.

Meanwhile,National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir drew international condemnation after releasing a video seemingly showing the blurred body of the gunman,declaring, "This is the finish of every terrorist, this is how it should look.

" Ben-Gvir,a far-right figure, has previously faced criticism for provocative actions, including taunting Gaza flotilla activists. That same day, Israeli forces conducted strikes in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, killing at least four Palestinians. The military did not comment but asserts its operations target militants posing threats to troops. These concurrent events highlight the escalating volatility across Israel and the Palestinian territories, with civilian casualties mounting on both sides and tensions showing no sign of abating





dcexaminer / 🏆 6. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Israel Shooting West Bank Gaza IDF Palestinians

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli Soldiers Kill Seven-Month-Old Baby in West Bank ShootingA seven-month-old Palestinian baby was killed and his parents wounded when Israeli soldiers fired on their car in the West Bank, the latest violence in the ongoing conflict.

Read more »

Why ceasefires haven’t stopped deadly strikes in Gaza, Lebanon or the Gulf“It seems that the term ceasefire no longer really has any kind of operational meaning,” one analyst told NBC News, as ceasefire deals fail to halt conflicts across the Middle East.

Read more »

Israeli strike on tent sheltering displaced Palestinians kills six in Gaza CityThe attack came amid continued Israeli violations of the ceasefire agreement that took effect on October 10, according to Palestinian authorities.

Read more »

Israeli naval fire kills 15-year-old fisherman in central GazaMuhammad Musa Abu Giab, 15, worked as fisherman before being shot dead by Israeli army, sources tell Anadolu.

Read more »