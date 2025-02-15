Deadly Pileup in Wyoming Tunnel Leaves Investigators Searching for Answers

A multiple-vehicle crash inside a Wyoming highway tunnel has resulted in a tragic situation with a high number of fatalities. Smoke, hazardous chemicals, and structural damage have hindered immediate assessments. The investigation is ongoing, with authorities working to identify victims and determine the cause of the accident.

A fiery pileup inside a highway tunnel in Wyoming left investigators sifting through wreckage and facing a lengthy process to determine the number of casualties. The crash occurred Friday in the westbound tunnel of Interstate 80 under Castle Rock near Green River, leaving a scene of extensive fire damage and hazardous conditions. Smoke, chemicals, and structural concerns hampered initial efforts to assess the situation. Maj.

James Thomas of the Wyoming Highway Patrol revealed that the investigation would be meticulous due to the incident's magnitude. Once vehicles are extracted, authorities will collaborate with the county coroner to identify victims. The number of vehicles involved remains unclear, with photos depicting crumpled semitrailers outside the smoke-blackened tunnel entrance. Randy Ringstmeyer, a Wyoming Department of Transportation engineer, confirmed substantial fire damage in the middle third of the westbound tunnel, affecting its concrete lining and causing loose concrete to fall. First responders had to navigate these hazardous areas. Interstate traffic was diverted through Green River, and officials aimed to reopen the eastbound tunnel within three days for two-way traffic, while the westbound section remained closed. Engineers were unable to predict when the westbound tunnel would reopen. The National Transportation Safety Board has launched a joint safety investigation with the highway patrol





wjxt4 / 🏆 246. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Accidents Transportation WYOMINGCRASH HIGHWAY TUNNEL FATALITIES INVESTIGATION I80

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2 dead in Wyoming highway tunnel pileup that closed major east-west interstateThe region is under a National Weather Service hazardous weather outlook calling for snow

Read more »

Fiery Pileup in Wyoming Tunnel Leaves At Least Two Dead, Five InjuredA multiple-vehicle crash inside a tunnel on Interstate 80 in Wyoming resulted in a fire, leaving at least two dead and five injured. The Wyoming Department of Transportation is assessing the structural integrity of the tunnel, which has been closed in both directions.

Read more »

Fiery multi-car pileup inside quarter-mile mountain tunnel leaves at least 2 dead, several injuredA deadly crash inside the Green River tunnel in southwestern Wyoming on Friday morning forced Interstate 80 to close in both directions.

Read more »

Multi-Vehicle Crash Evacuates Wyoming Highway TunnelA multi-vehicle collision in a Wyoming highway tunnel has resulted in the evacuation of the tunnel and closure of the roadway. Governor Gordon has called the crash a tragedy and directed agencies to provide aid to those affected.

Read more »

Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes Wyoming Highway TunnelA multi-vehicle crash in a tunnel on a southwest Wyoming highway closed the westbound lanes shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Saturday. Video from the Department of Transportation's traffic cameras showed black smoke billowing from an exit tunnel. Governor Mark Gordon called the crash a tragedy and said there was no estimate for reopening the roadway as personnel inspect the tunnel for damage. The region was under a National Weather Service hazardous weather outlook calling for snow, and the transportation department reported a slick and slush-lined Interstate 80 in parts of the state on Friday.

Read more »

Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes Wyoming Highway TunnelA multi-vehicle pileup inside a highway tunnel in southwest Wyoming resulted in two fatalities and the closure of Interstate 80, prompting a major response from authorities.

Read more »