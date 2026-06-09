Deadly Multi-Vehicle Crash in Phoenix Kills One, Injures Two

A fatal crash at Indian School Road and 27th Avenue leaves one dead and two injured. Police investigate possible impairment and a red-light violation.

A deadly multi-vehicle crash occurred on the evening of June 9, 2026, near the intersection of Indian School Road and 27th Avenue in Phoenix, Arizona.

The collision, which involved several cars, left one man dead and two others injured, according to the Phoenix Police Department. Emergency responders arrived at the scene shortly after the incident was reported, finding a chaotic scene with debris scattered across the roadway. Officers located an adult male in critical condition, who was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival. Two other adults sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to the same hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are looking into whether impairment was a factor in the crash. A man seen being detained at the scene is being evaluated for possible impairment, and police are awaiting toxicology results to determine if drugs or alcohol played a role. Witnesses at the scene reported that a driver ran a red light, causing the chain reaction collision.

One witness, Eric, stated, 'We got a green light, we went through, and then somebody just ran the red light and hit three of the cars.

' Another witness, Carl, who managed to avoid the accident, said, 'He ran a red light, he hit a bunch of other vehicles, I slammed on my brakes luckily and avoided it. I had to render medical attention to a gentleman that did not end up making it at the scene.

' Carl attempted CPR on the deceased victim before emergency services arrived. Additionally, a pedestrian who was in the crosswalk was among those taken to the hospital, having suffered a broken leg but is now in stable condition. The incident occurred at approximately 6:30 p.m. during rush hour, when traffic is typically heavy. The intersection of Indian School Road and 27th Avenue is a busy commercial area lined with shops and restaurants.

Weather conditions were clear, with good visibility at the time of the crash. The impact was severe, involving multiple vehicles, including a white sedan, a red pickup truck, and an SUV. Firefighters had to extricate one victim from a mangled vehicle. Emergency vehicles blocked several lanes, causing significant traffic delays in the area.

The detained individual was handcuffed and placed in a patrol car; he did not appear to be under the influence of alcohol but may have been impaired by fatigue or substances. Police are reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses to determine the exact cause of the crash. They are also asking for any dashcam footage from drivers who were in the area at the time. The Phoenix Police Department's Traffic Enforcement Unit is handling the investigation.

In the past year, red-light running has contributed to numerous accidents in Phoenix, leading to calls for increased enforcement. The city has implemented photo enforcement at some intersections to deter violations. This tragic event underscores the need for continued vigilance and public awareness. Phoenix Police spokesperson Fernandez commented, 'I ask our community to please slow down.

Please be aware of the lights. Please be aware of pedestrians possibly trying to cross and make it. The responsibility lies with all of us in order to make our community safe.

' The names of the victims have not been released pending notification of next of kin. The deceased victim's family has been notified and is grieving. Community members have expressed their condolences and called for safer driving practices. The two other injured adults are expected to recover fully.

The pedestrian with a broken leg is in stable condition and is expected to be released soon. This incident has sparked conversations about traffic safety in the area, with residents urging stricter penalties for traffic violations. The police are continuing their investigation and will release further updates as information becomes available. Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact the Phoenix Police Department.

This tragic event serves as a somber reminder of the importance of defensive driving and adherence to traffic signals. The community mourns the loss of life and hopes for the recovery of the injured. Further details will be provided as the investigation progresses





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