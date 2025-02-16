Deadly Gas Explosion Rocks Taiwan Department Store, Killing Four and Injuring 26

A gas explosion at a department store in Taiwan resulted in four fatalities and 26 injuries. The blast occurred on the 12th floor food court of the Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store in Taichung city. The explosion caused extensive damage to the upper floors and scattered debris onto the streets below.

A devastating gas explosion ripped through a department store in Taiwan on Thursday, claiming the lives of four individuals and leaving 26 others injured. The catastrophic blast occurred at the food court situated on the 12th floor of the renowned Shin Kong Mitsukoshi department store in Taichung city. According to the Taichung Fire Bureau, the force of the explosion was immense, obliterating the higher floors of the upscale establishment and showering debris onto pedestrians below.

Tragically, among the fatalities were two tourists visiting from Macau, as confirmed by Macao's Tourism Office. Reports from local media indicated that they were part of a family of seven engaged in a sightseeing trip. The remaining five family members sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical attention at local hospitals in Taichung.While a portion of the department store was undergoing renovation, it remains unclear whether the construction work played any role in triggering the explosion. Taichung Vice Mayor Cheng Chao-hsin addressed the media at the scene, stating that if any illegal activities or violations of renovation regulations were uncovered, appropriate action would be taken. A contingent of firefighters swiftly responded to the scene at approximately 11:30 a.m. The building's exterior sustained significant damage, and fragments of debris were scattered across the streets.Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen, who felt the shock of the explosion at her nearby office, informed reporters that the fire bureau would prioritize the rescue operation while simultaneously conducting a thorough investigation. Authorities were diligently checking for any potential remaining dangers. In response to the tragedy, Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te directed all relevant government agencies to launch a comprehensive investigation into the cause of the accident





