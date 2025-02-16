Deadly Floods and Tornadoes Strike the U.S.

Severe weather pummels the U.S., causing flooding and tornadoes with tragic consequences. Kentucky bears the brunt of the flooding, resulting in multiple fatalities and widespread rescues.

At least nine people have lost their lives in the latest wave of severe weather to batter the United States. Kentucky has been particularly hard hit, with eight fatalities attributed to flooding caused by torrential downpours. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear reported on Sunday that hundreds of individuals stranded by the floodwaters had to be rescued.

President Donald Trump approved the state's request for a disaster declaration, authorizing the Federal Emergency Management Agency to oversee relief efforts across the state. Beshear stated that most of the deaths, including a mother and a seven-year-old child, were the result of vehicles becoming trapped in rapidly rising floodwaters. He urged residents to stay off the roads, emphasizing, 'Folks, stay off the roads right now and stay alive. This is the search and rescue phase, and I am very proud of all the Kentuckians that are out there responding, putting their lives on the line.' According to the governor, over 1,000 rescues have been carried out across the state since the storms began on Saturday. The storms have also caused power outages for approximately 39,000 homes. However, Beshear warned that powerful winds in some regions could exacerbate the situation and lead to further power disruptions. Parts of Kentucky and Tennessee received up to six inches of rainfall, as reported by Bob Oravec, a senior forecaster with the National Weather Service. Oravec stated on Sunday, 'The effects will continue for awhile, a lot of swollen streams and a lot of flooding going on,' adding, 'Any time there’s flooding, the flooding can last a lot longer than the rain lasts.' In Alabama, the National Weather Service in Birmingham confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down overnight in Hale County. Storms across the state, along with some in other areas, resulted in damage to or destruction of several mobile homes, downed trees, and toppled power lines. However, no injuries were reported immediately. Extensive damage to rooftops and buildings in the northern city of Tuscumbia was also reported, prompting authorities to advise people to avoid the area, according to WAFF-TV and other local news outlets.A levee failure occurred in the small community of Rives, Tennessee, on Saturday afternoon, inundating nearby neighborhoods and prompting swift rescue efforts by fire officials in west Tennessee. The exact circumstances surrounding the damage to the levee in Obion County and the number of people affected remained unclear. A flash flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service just hours prior to the levee's breach. In Atlanta, a fatality occurred when a large tree fell on a house early Sunday, according to Atlanta Fire Rescue Captain Scott Powell. Additionally, bone-chilling cold is anticipated for the Northern Plains. Dangerously low wind chill temperatures, reaching as low as 50 degrees below zero (-45.6 Celsius), are expected in most of North Dakota, which remains under an 'extreme cold warning' along with significant portions of South Dakota and Minnesota, according to the National Weather Service.





nbcsandiego / 🏆 524. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

FLOODING TORNADOES KENTUCKY WEATHER DISASTER RELIEF EFFORTS

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

California Floods: Deadly Storms Prompt Stay-at-Home Orders, Rescue EffortsCalifornia is experiencing severe flooding, high winds, and heavy rainfall, leading to at least 16 deaths. Years of drought have made the state more vulnerable to rain damage. Authorities urge residents to stay home and avoid flooded roadways. Tips for safe driving in the rain are provided, emphasizing caution and avoiding flooded areas.

Read more »

Deadly Floods and Extreme Cold Grip USAt least nine people have died in the latest round of severe weather across the United States, with eight fatalities in Kentucky attributed to flooding caused by heavy rainfall. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency, with hundreds rescued from floodwaters. President Trump approved a disaster declaration to mobilize federal aid. In addition to the flooding, dangerous cold temperatures and wind chills are forecast for the Northern Plains, posing significant risks to life and property.

Read more »

A Deadly Asteroid May Strike Earth In 2032 — What To KnowA near-Earth asteroid as wide as the Statue of Liberty is tall could strike Earth on Dec.22, 2032, alerting planetary defense groups at the United Nations.

Read more »

A Deadly Asteroid May Strike Earth In 2032 — What To KnowA near-Earth asteroid as wide as the Statue of Liberty is tall could strike Earth on Dec.22, 2032, alerting planetary defense groups at the United Nations.

Read more »

Deadly Car Theft Shooting Rocks Renton as Costco Averts Strike and Jet Crashes in PhiladelphiaA deadly shooting in Renton, Washington, stemming from a car prowl and theft, has police searching for an armed and dangerous suspect. This news comes as Costco and the Teamsters union reach a tentative agreement, preventing a strike, and a jet crash in Philadelphia, involving a child receiving treatment for a life-threatening condition, takes center stage.

Read more »

Putin 'not preparing for peace,' Zelenskyy says after deadly ballistic missile strikeAt least one person was killed in the capital Kyiv, Zelenskyy said.

Read more »